^

Sports

Golden Tigresses clip Lady Falcons, win third straight

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 1, 2025 | 5:56pm
Golden Tigresses clip Lady Falcons, win third straight
The UST Tigresses celebrate after a point in their matchup against the Adamson Lady Falcons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament matchup Saturday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses tallied their third straight win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after clawing the Adamson Lady Falcons in four sets, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 27-25, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UST recovered just in time to hold on in the fourth set, denying Adamson a fifth set.

Angge Poyos powered the Tigresses with 21 points on 20 attacks and a block. Regina Jurado added 17 markers on 13 attacks, three blocks and a service ace, while Pia Abbu had 10.

With the fourth set tied at 15-all, UST broke the game open with four straight points, 19-15, capped by an attack error by Shai Nitura.

While Adamson kept within striking distance, a Poyos kill gave UST a sizeable 23-18 lead.

But the Lady Falcons erupted with a 7-1 run capped by an attack error by the Tigresses to take the lead, 25-24.

However, a Mordi attack error, a block by Jurado on Mordi and a Nitura attack error gave UST the set and the match, 27-25.

After a hard-fought second-set defeat, the España-based squad vented its ire in the third frame, taking a nine point lead, 15-6, after a Poyos off-the-block attack.

Adamson sliced the lead to seven, 10-17, but a Jurado kill and service aces by Abbu gave them a 22-10 lead, which they did not squander.

Mabeth Hilongo had five points for UST, while Cassie Carballo had 20 excellent sets.

Nitura waxed hot for Adamson with 28 points on 26 attacks and two service aces. Mordi added 13 points. Fhei Sagaysay recorded 19 excellent sets.

“Very satisfied naman even if nag four sets kami kasi nag-stick din sa game plan at inilaban ulit ng mga bata, pinusuan ulit ng mga bata ‘yung game,” said UST deputy coach Yani Fernandez. 

The 3-1 UST will face the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Wednesday at the FilOil ECoOil Centre in San Juan, while the 2-2 Lady Falcons will take on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

UAAP

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duplantis breaks his own pole vault world record with leap of 6.27m

Duplantis breaks his own pole vault world record with leap of 6.27m

9 hours ago
Swedish Olympic champion Armand Duplantis broke his own world record on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) at the All Star...
Sports
fbtw
Bert Lina delivered

Bert Lina delivered

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
This writer had many insightful, eye-opening, and practical conversations with the late Bert Lina in the days of the Metropolitan...
Sports
fbtw
Russell wraps up Bahrain testing by edging Verstappen

Russell wraps up Bahrain testing by edging Verstappen

8 hours ago
George Russell struck late on the third and final day of Formula One pre-season testing as he edged four-time reigning world...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga survive Painters for 2-0 lead

Tropang Giga survive Painters for 2-0 lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
TNT squeaked past Rain or Shine, 93-91, in Game 2 of their best-of-seven PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series to...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid to miss rest of NBA season with knee injury - 76ers

Embiid to miss rest of NBA season with knee injury - 76ers

9 hours ago
Philadelphia's star center Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the NBA regular season as he and the team continue to seek a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa set to fire off

IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa set to fire off

6 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 makes its highly anticipated return to Puerto Princesa Sunday, March 2, setting the stage for a spectacular...
Sports
fbtw
ASICS-boosted veteran runner Sala&ntilde;o tests mettle in Tokyo Marathon

ASICS-boosted veteran runner Salaño tests mettle in Tokyo Marathon

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
For most athletes, having a shoe brand supporting them can carry weight.
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers rally to top Celtics in battle of NBA Eastern Conference heavyweights

Cavaliers rally to top Celtics in battle of NBA Eastern Conference heavyweights

6 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points to fuel the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers in a 123-116 come-from-behind statement win...
Sports
fbtw
TNT's Castro out for up to one year due to knee injury

TNT's Castro out for up to one year due to knee injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
TNT veteran guard Jayson Castro is expected to sit out for up to one year after sustaining a full thickness patellar tendon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with