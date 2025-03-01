Golden Tigresses clip Lady Falcons, win third straight

The UST Tigresses celebrate after a point in their matchup against the Adamson Lady Falcons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament matchup Saturday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses tallied their third straight win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after clawing the Adamson Lady Falcons in four sets, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 27-25, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UST recovered just in time to hold on in the fourth set, denying Adamson a fifth set.

Angge Poyos powered the Tigresses with 21 points on 20 attacks and a block. Regina Jurado added 17 markers on 13 attacks, three blocks and a service ace, while Pia Abbu had 10.

With the fourth set tied at 15-all, UST broke the game open with four straight points, 19-15, capped by an attack error by Shai Nitura.

While Adamson kept within striking distance, a Poyos kill gave UST a sizeable 23-18 lead.

But the Lady Falcons erupted with a 7-1 run capped by an attack error by the Tigresses to take the lead, 25-24.

However, a Mordi attack error, a block by Jurado on Mordi and a Nitura attack error gave UST the set and the match, 27-25.

After a hard-fought second-set defeat, the España-based squad vented its ire in the third frame, taking a nine point lead, 15-6, after a Poyos off-the-block attack.

Adamson sliced the lead to seven, 10-17, but a Jurado kill and service aces by Abbu gave them a 22-10 lead, which they did not squander.

Mabeth Hilongo had five points for UST, while Cassie Carballo had 20 excellent sets.

Nitura waxed hot for Adamson with 28 points on 26 attacks and two service aces. Mordi added 13 points. Fhei Sagaysay recorded 19 excellent sets.

“Very satisfied naman even if nag four sets kami kasi nag-stick din sa game plan at inilaban ulit ng mga bata, pinusuan ulit ng mga bata ‘yung game,” said UST deputy coach Yani Fernandez.

The 3-1 UST will face the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Wednesday at the FilOil ECoOil Centre in San Juan, while the 2-2 Lady Falcons will take on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.