^

Sports

Pacio stops Brooks to become undisputed ONE strawweight MMA champion

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 10:12am
Pacio stops Brooks to become undisputed ONE strawweight MMA champion

MANILA, Philippines -- Undisputed.

Filipino fighter Joshua Pacio won over Jarred Brooks via technical knockout in the second round of their ONE 171: Qatar main event early Friday morning (Manila time) to be crowned the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

The two battled it out in the title unification bout, which completed the trilogy between the two rivals after an anticlimactic second match.

After Pacio was given the title last year following a disqualification win, the two fighters started slugging it out right from the get-go, with Brooks securing an early takedown in the first round, taking the match to the ground.

The American then tried to put Pacio in various submission holds, including a guillotine choke try within the final minute of the first round.

But the 29-year-old pride of Baguio eventually got out, connecting on some ground and pound.

“The Passion” then started aggressively in the second round, taking the fight to the ground after a right hook.

As Pacio combined body shots and head shots, he upped the ante and rained down on the ground and pound.

Smelling blood, the Filipino continued to strike as “The Monkey God” became helpless.

The referee Mohamad Sulaiman, then, called the stop to the contest at the 4:22 mark of the second round.

After winning the belt, Pacio slumped to the ground and became emotional. Brooks, then, went to him and raised his hand.

“I’m speechless. But really, I’ve been through a lot this year. People doubted me, but I tell you, never doubt the living God that I serve,” Pacio said after the match.

He also brought home a $50,000 performance bonus.

The Filipino said he is open to another fight with his rival.

“Honestly, I’m ready to go full five rounds with Jarred, but I know there’s something wrong with him and in the future, we’re gonna do it again,” he said.

“This is not the end, this is only the beginning. This is the new season for Lions Nation MMA and for the Passion.”

In the other matches of the night, Jonathan Haggerty defended his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Wei Rui; Roberto Soldic knocked Dagi Arslanaliev in their welterweight bout; Shamil Erdogan knocked Aung La N Sang in their catchweight battle; Shamil Gasanov won via unanimous decision over Martin Nguyen in their featherweight match; and Filipino Kevin Belingon was dealt a split decision loss by Bibiano Fernandes.

JOSHUA PACIO

MMA

ONE FC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UCAL hoops: PCU-D storms back vs MCU for share of second spot

UCAL hoops: PCU-D storms back vs MCU for share of second spot

18 hours ago
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas went full throttle in the fourth and completed an 85-81come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
Curling breakthrough

Curling breakthrough

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
In sports, curling has nothing to do with hairdressing.
Sports
fbtw

Taipei snaps Gilas streak

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas rammed into a Chinese-Taipei squad brimming with new weapons and playing with a strong sense of urgency, and fell for the first time in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.
Sports
fbtw
Mapua&rsquo;s Escamis returning for &lsquo;one last dance&rsquo; in NCAA

Mapua’s Escamis returning for ‘one last dance’ in NCAA

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Run it back.
Sports
fbtw

Blazers blast Chiefs in rousing debut

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
College of St. Benilde turned back Arellano University, 25-18, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17, yesterday to launch its four-peat feat bid in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the San Sebastian College Gym.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Determined Cool Smashers secure top seeding

Determined Cool Smashers secure top seeding

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Needing a straight-sets win to claim the qualifying final round top seeding, the Creamline Cool Smashers hit the target with...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas stunned by Chinese Taipei for first loss in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Gilas stunned by Chinese Taipei for first loss in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Justin Brownlee’s 39-point performance went down the drain as Gilas Pilipinas fell to Chinese Taipei in a 91-84 upset...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers sweep Highrisers to seize top seed

Cool Smashers sweep Highrisers to seize top seed

15 hours ago
It was the dynastic franchise’s 10th win in 11 outings, enough to seal it the top seeding
Sports
fbtw
Saso&rsquo;s hot start fizzles as Iwai dominates with solid 62

Saso’s hot start fizzles as Iwai dominates with solid 62

By Jan Veran | 18 hours ago
Yuka Saso got off to a scorching start at the Honda LPGA Thailand but faltered late, carding a 69 to trail Akie Iwai by seven...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with