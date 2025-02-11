^

Ironman partners with LGR for Puerto Princesa race

February 11, 2025 | 2:46pm
From left: Mervin Santiago, Rhayan Cruz and Princess Galura.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The Ironman-branded racing season in the Philippines kicks off next month in the breathtaking paradise of Puerto Princesa, promising an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans alike.

The event receives a major boost as LGR Athletic Wears Inc. steps in as the main sponsor, marking a significant milestone for the premier local sports apparel brand.

The collaboration was formally launched on Tuesday during the first session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum for the year 2025 held at the LGR office in Pablo Ocampo St, Manila.

Present during the session were Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Incorporated, Rhayan Cruz, executive vice president and chief executive officer of LGR, triathlete Mervin Santiago, and Eunice Cruz, chief executive operating officer of LGR.

The partnership couldn’t have come at a perfect time as event organizers are going to give away customized finisher’s shirts for all race categories in cooperation with its new apparel sponsor.

“Since LGR ang aming sponsor, for the first time magiging personalized na siya (finishers’ shirts). As in never siyang nangyari, and it’s basically something that’s the idea of Rhayan and Eunice,” said Galura of the finisher’s shirts where the initials of the runner’s name will be placed.

Cruz expressed appreciation for the opportunity to expand into other sports ventures after primarily being known for outfitting top teams in basketball, football, and volleyball since the LGR (Lucky, Gary, Rhayan) brand was first founded in 1988 by Sonia Cruz.

“This is a defining moment for LGR as we venture into triathlon and multi-sports events. Our commitment has always been to support Filipino athletes, and we are excited to be part of a global event that brings together top competitors from around the world,” said Cruz in the Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Set on March 2, the endurance race features 1.9 km open-water swim in the pristine waters off Puerto Princesa, 90 km bike ride through scenic coastal roads and city landscapes, and 21 km run leading athletes through the heart of the city and back towards the finish line.

The event will also serve as a qualifying race for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship, with 45 slots available for the prestigious event taking place on Nov. 8-9 in Marbella, Spain.

So far organizers said 60 percent of the competitors are international athletes representing 64 countries.

Other key events on tap are the Princesa Run on Feb. 28, the Ironkids Swim-Run and Kids Run on March 1, and the Sunrise Sprint on March 2, a short distance triathlon event ideal for beginners and experienced racers alike.

Registration is ongoing. For more details, visit https://www.ironamn.com/races/im703-puerto-princesa or contact Sai Aliman-Mayol ([email protected]).

The event is backed by Premier & Technical Partners — Asia AG1 Breitling 1884, Fulgaz, Hoka, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Roka, Ticketsocket, TriDot, Zoot, wahoo; Supplier Partners-Asia-Always Advancing and Compressport; the host city of Puerto Princesa, Official Water Partner Amlan, Official Electrolyte Beverage ION+, event sponsors LGR, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, Puerto Princesa Water Reclamation and Learning Center Incorporated, Robinsons Supermarket, Sante, Teresa Marble Corporation, Catalina’s Baskeshop and Café; media partners One Sports+, Cignal, Sportograf; and organized and produced by Sunrise Events Philippines.

