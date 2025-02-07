Lee 'pushes self to limit' in training for ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters

MANILA, Philippines — At just 16, Tiffany (Jiwon) Lee is one of the youngest players in the 132-strong cast at the ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters 2025. Despite her age, she carries a wealth of experience, ready to take on the competition with confidence and skill.

As she gears up to tee off on February 12 at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Lee is leaving nothing to chance. She is undergoing rigorous training to sharpen her game ahead of the highly competitive $200,000, 54-hole championship, where she will face a stellar international field.

“I’m very excited. It’s overwhelming in a good way, and it’s a great opportunity for me to push myself to the limit,” said Lee, who made waves last year by transitioning from a dominant junior golfer to an amateur champion — and even securing a professional title in her pro debut.

But the path to success is never easy, and Lee knows the challenges ahead in the first Korean LPGA sanctioned event to be held here in partnership with the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) and the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) with the host country.

“I’ve been practicing a lot to prepare for this event,” she said. “I’ve been working on my iron accuracy to help me get those birdies in, and I’m looking forward to executing that during the tournament.”

After dominating the Junior PGT and edging out seasoned campaigner Chihiro Ikeda in sudden-death playoff to claim the LPGT Lakewood Championship as an amateur, Lee took the bold step of turning pro. Her decision paid off immediately when she edged Mikha Fortuna in her professional debut at Splendido Taal.

However, her early success was followed by a string of mid-table finishes in the latter part of 2024, including a tied-41st result at the Party Golfers Ladies Open in Taiwan last November. That experience prompted her to reassess her game, making adjustments to ensure she remains competitive against the best.

As she heads into the PH Ladies Masters, featuring the top 50 players from both the Korean Dream Tour and the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) and 32 players from the LPGT, Lee rates her game at a solid 7 out of 10.

“I feel good about my game, but there’s always room for improvement before the tournament,” she admitted.

Leading the international field is Hwang Yoona, who clinched victory at last month’s Indonesian Open after a tense playoff against fellow Korean Cho Jeongmin. The TLPGA contingent is spearheaded by No. 4-ranked Li-Ning Wang and Ching Huang, alongside multi-titled Thai stars PK Kongkraphan, Saraporn Chamchoi, Chonlada Chayanun and Kamonwan Lueamsri.

Meanwhile, the Philippine challenge will be led by Dottie Ardina, Pauline del Rosario, Princess Superal, Harmie Constantino, Daniella Uy and Yvon Bisera, all determined to keep the inaugural championship trophy on home soil.

Despite the elite competition, Lee remains one of the most intriguing players to watch — not just at the Philippine Ladies Masters but in a string of high-profile international events ahead.

“My target this year is to keep grinding and soak in the experience,” she said. “I have quite a few big tournaments lined up, and my goal is to perform my best in all of them while staying focused.”

Fresh off a trip to China, where she secured a China LPGA Tour card with a tied-17th finish in last month’s Qualifying Tournament, Lee is balancing her ambitions across multiple tours.

However, she remains committed to her home circuit.

“But the LPGT will be my priority,” she affirmed.

And as she continues to navigate the highs and lows of professional golf, her mindset remains unwavering.

“Golf brings you up and down, and it can be frustrating at times,” Lee said. “But I’ll never let it get to me.”