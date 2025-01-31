^

Sports

Painters trounce Tropang Giga to catch PBA playoffs bus

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 9:50pm
Painters trounce Tropang Giga to catch PBA playoffs bus
Rain or Shine's Anton Asistio (8) shoots over TNT's Kim Aurin (35) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup tussle Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Playoff spot: clinched.

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters punched their ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after pulling away from the TNT Tropang Giga, 106-96, Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Rain or Shine saw its 17-point lead sliced to just one, but broke the game wide open in the fourth quarter to avoid the playoff for the eighth and final spot in the import-laden conference’s quarterfinals.

Deon Thompson powered the Elasto Painters with 22 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, while Anton Asistio backstopped with 21 markers, three boards, two dimes and a steal. Santi Santillan produced 20 points off the bench.

After seeing their double-digit advantage drop to just one, 75-74, heading into the fourth, the Painters unleashed a massive 14-3 run capped by a pair of free throws by Thompson.

A dunk by Poy Erram and a deuce by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson cut the deficit to just eight, 81-89, with 7:40 left, but a backbreaking 9-0 run courtesy of Thompson, Asistio and Adrian Nocum pushed their lead back to 17, 98-81, with 5:36 left.

Huge shots by Erram and Nambatac tried to tow TNT back into it, but Thompson’s shots down the stretch kept the Tropang Giga at bay.

Caelan Tiongson added 13 points for Rain or Shine, to go with 10 rebounds and five assists. Andrei Caracut had nine points.

Hollis-Jefferson finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals for TNT. Calvin Oftana tallied 20 points, while Erram and RR Pogoy chipped in 13 markers each.

Rain or Shine will thus take on third-seeded Converge in a best-of-three affair.

With Friday’s result, the Magnolia Hotshots and the NLEX Road Warriors will slug it out in a do-or-die matchup on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. The winner will face the top-seeded NorthPort Batang Pier with a twice-to-beat disadvantage.

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS

TNT TROPANG GIGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBA mulls 10-minute quarters

NBA mulls 10-minute quarters

22 hours ago
NBA commissioner Adam Silver raised the possibility that the US basketball league could someday switch from 12-minute to 10-minute...
Sports
fbtw
Cone rues Sotto&rsquo;s absence

Cone rues Sotto’s absence

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
As crushing the absence of ACL-hit Kai Sotto is, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to when the Nationals...
Sports
fbtw
Eastern faces huge dilemma

Eastern faces huge dilemma

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
Guest team Eastern is in danger of falling to No. 7 in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup standings and will avoid a twice-to-win...
Sports
fbtw
Team Falcons hopes to expand local operations

Team Falcons hopes to expand local operations

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Team Falcons was recently announced as one of the new teams entering the local scene of the Mobile Legends Professional League...
Sports
fbtw
Vargas aims for &lsquo;best of the best&rsquo;

Vargas aims for ‘best of the best’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
PBA/ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas is hoping for “the best of the best” in pro basketball and amateur boxing, the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Watkins, Road Warriors bent on staving off elimination

Watkins, Road Warriors bent on staving off elimination

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
A couple of weeks ago, NLEX's PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal hopes looked bleak.
Sports
fbtw
Neymar announces return to Brazil's Santos

Neymar announces return to Brazil's Santos

9 hours ago
Neymar announced he was returning to Brazilian club Santos, where he started his career, after ending his injury-plagued spell...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban right in the International Series mix with eagle-spiked 70

Quiban right in the International Series mix with eagle-spiked 70

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Fueled by a spectacular pitch-in eagle on No. 6, Justin Quiban carded a two-under-par 70 to put himself firmly in contention...
Sports
fbtw
Cleveland 'Cavalanche' buries Hawks; Lakers rout Wizards

Cleveland 'Cavalanche' buries Hawks; Lakers rout Wizards

10 hours ago
Darius Garland celebrated his call-up to the NBA All-Star game with a 26-point display as the Cleveland Cavaliers buried the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with