Quiambao back in KBL action after ankle sprain

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 29, 2025 | 2:56pm
Kevin Quiambao suffered a sprained ankle injury back on January 12 that cut short his highly anticipated debut.
MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Quiambao, the newly minted Mr. Basketball (amateur) awardee at the Philippine Sports Writers Association (PSA) Awards Night, returned to action in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) with a solid performance following an ankle injury.

Quiambao fired 14 points on two treys plus four rebounds and five assists although his mother club Goyang Sono Skygunners absorbed a 94-69 defeat to the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters on Tuesday night at the Goyang Sono Arena.

The two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player suffered a sprained ankle injury back on January 12 that cut short his highly anticipated debut.

Quiambao then had six points already in almost seven minutes of play before exiting the game and being at sickbay for more than two weeks.

Despite Quiambao’s fiery efforts, Goyang’s struggle continued nearing the homestretch of the regular season now at the bottom of the 10-team league with a 10-23 slate.

His fellow Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liaño went scoreless for Anyang (11-23).

More than his comeback in the KBL though, Quiambao’s availability should serve handy to the Gilas Pilipinas team when it assembles next month for the final window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Quiambao is expected to be available when Tim Cone gathers his squad for a training camp in Doha before going on the road against Chinese Taipei and New Zealand on Feb. 20 and 23, respectively.

Gilas will battle Qatar, Lebanon and Egypt in the 2nd Doha Invitational Cup on February 14-16 as part of its preparations albeit already a shoo-in in the Asia Cup with a 4-0 slate in Group B. 

