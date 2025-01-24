Filipina ace golfers set for high-stakes battle at Indonesian Open

MANILA, Philippines — Top Filipino golfers Dottie Ardina and Pauline del Rosario set out for international competition as they take on a formidable field of regional stars in the Indonesian Women’s Open, which kicks off Thursday 24 at the prestigious Damai Indah Golf BSD Course in Jakarta.

Ardina and del Rosario headline the Philippine contingent alongside Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) standouts Princess Superal, Chanelle Avaricio and Daniella Uy. They are competing for the top $45,000 purse in the 54-hole championship, part of the $300,000 Korean LPGT Dream Tour.

The event also serves as a prelude to the ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters, scheduled for Feb. 12–14 at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Ardina, priming up for her LPGA and Epson Tour campaigns starting next month, faces tough competitors in Thai Kan Bunnabodee and Japan’s Eri Okayama at 11:35 a.m. at the backside of the challenging par-72 layout.

Meanwhile, del Rosario, whose Epson Tour campaign is backed by ICTSI – like Ardina and Superal – tees off at 6:50 a.m. alongside Korea’s Han Nakyoung and Japan’s Aoi Mako on No. 10.

Superal, eager to snap a long title drought, looks to make a strong start as she goes head-to-head with Indonesia’s Amanda Sitohang and Korea’s Kong Dayoung at 12:40 p.m. at the front nine. Avaricio plays alongside Koreans Kang Hyojeong and Son Yeonjung at 12:20 p.m., also on No. 1, while Uy faces off against Dagyeom Yoo and Jung Soobin at 12:30 p.m. on No. 10.

Thailand’s PK Kongkraphan, a multi-titled veteran and winner of the ICTSI Luisita International last year, leads a powerhouse lineup that includes fellow Thais Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Jaravee Boonchant, both LPGA campaigners, as well as Indonesian hopefuls Agnes Reto Sudjasmin and Joanne Kurnia.

Co-hosted by the Indonesia Golf Association and Korean LPGT, the event features the Top 50 Dream Tour qualifiers among 120 players. The upcoming Philippine Ladies Masters will expand the field to 132 participants, including 50 Dream Tour players, under the sanction of the LPGA of Taiwan.

The Korean LPGT, in collaboration with the Asian Golf Leaders Forum (AGLF) and the Korean Women’s Professional Golf Association (KLPGT), continues to strengthen its commitment to discovering and nurturing Asia-Pacific’s most promising women golfers.