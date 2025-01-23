Terrafirma's Nonoy relishes chance to match up vs 'idol' Jayson Castro

Terrafirma's Mark Nonoy (6) shoots over TNT's Jayson Castro (17) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Wednesday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines — Back in July last year, then-PBA aspirant Mark Nonoy bared his dream – to match up against his childhood idol, Jayson Castro.

On Wednesday evening, Nonoy finally competed against Castro, who, like him, is also a speedy ballhandler who can give his team buckets.

And the Terrafirma Dyip rookie showed out in the best game of his life thus far.

Nonoy finished with a career-high 33 points on 10-of-13 shooting, to go with four assists, four rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench.

But more than the individual performance, he was able to help the Dyip finally tally a win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, shocking Castro’s TNT Tropang Giga, 117-108.

After the game, Nonoy relished the time he was able to compete against his childhood hero for the first time.

“Perhaps I was inspired by Jason Castro because it was our first time competing. Since childhood, I have been watching him. Since grade school, high school. He’s one of the PBA players that I was inspired by,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“I became confident because I wanted to challenge him. He's my idol. I am very thankful that I was able to play well,” he added.

During the game, Castro gave him pieces of advice – from one quick guard to another.

“He told me to have good decision-making and control my speed.”

During the contest, Nonoy connected on 5-of-6 3-pointers and 2-of-3 4-pointers.

Castro, for his part, finished with 11 points in 23 minutes and 38 seconds of play.

And with the career-best outing, Nonoy’s future is bright in the league.

“I worked on this. This is a dream for me. When I got here, I wanted to build my name and I will do whatever it takes to help my team,” he said.

“The team got better because of our shooting. We were able to connect. So, maybe, I belong in this league.”

The Dyip ended their Commissioner’s Cup campaign with a 1-11 record, while snapping TNT’s six-game win streak.

The Tropang Giga dropped to 6-3.