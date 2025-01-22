MPBL cancels preseason tourney

MANILA, Philippines -- The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) has decided to scrap its preseason tournament this year for member teams to focus on shoring up their respective rosters for its 7th Season starting on March 8.

Last year's MPBL pocket invitational event was held February 21-27 at the Lagao Gymnasium in General Santos City, with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns emerging as champions.

Pampanga swept its playoff opponents and became the league's first back-to-back national champions.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said teams have until February 1 to confirm their participation in the 7th Season. The venue and pertinent details of the 10-month tournament will be known on or before February 8.

The entry of Ilagan City, Isabela, which will formalize its membership on February 1, and the return of Basilan, under new sponsor Starhorse Shipping Lines, are expected to swell further the MPBL family, 29 of which participated last year.

With the departure of back-to-back Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar, burly Brandon Ramirez, high-flyer MJ Garcia, crack guard Kurt Reyson, veteran Jeff Viernes and major contributor Encho Serrano from the Pampanga coop, a more balanced competition is foreseen in both the North and South Divisions.

Quezon Province, last year's losing finalist, remains a strong contender in the South along with MPBL inaugural titlist Batangas City.

Former champions Nueva Ecija (2022) and San Juan (2019) are expected to crowd Pampanga at the top of the North Division together with rebuilding Abra.