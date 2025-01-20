'Korean wave' to power promotions for Philippine hosting of FIVB men's volleyball tilt

PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and Jeon Yongjun (4th and 5th from left, respectively) with PNVF secretary-general Donaldo Caringal (right) and marketing head Raoul Floresca (fourth from left) and top officials of the NEOCOLORS P&A Inc. in Seoul.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has incorporated the Korean touch in world-class marketing and public relations to the country’s first-time and solo hosting of the of FIVB Men’s World Championship (MWCH) 2025 in September.

PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara personally handed the appointment of Jeon Yongjun as Director of Marketing and Public Relations of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the FIVB MWCH 2025 during an official visit last week in Seoul.

“We wish to create opportunities for South Korea in the world of volleyball,” said Suzara, also president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation and executive vice president of the International Volleyball Federation, or FIVB.

Suzara said that Jeon is expected to effectively implement Korea’s marketing and promotional strategies, adding that his role will be “pivotal in driving the success and visibility of the prestigious event.”

Suzara, who was joined in the official visit in Seoul by PNVF secretary-general Donaldo Caringal and marketing head Raoul Floresca, noted that as pop culture influences consumer behavior in the Philippines, companies could capitalize as the South Korean national team takes part in the elite 32-nation world championship set from September 12 to 28.

Jeon’s appointment was made upon the recommendation of Choongwon Su, chief development officer of NEOCOLORS P&A Inc., the exclusive advertising agency and promoter for South Korea and a major partner of the PNVF.

“Filipinos are excited to watch the South Korea National Team and will be equally excited to welcome Korean brands,” said Suzara as he hinted of bringing a globally popular K-pop group for the opening ceremony of the FIVB MWCH 2025.

The LOC — co-chaired by William Vincent Araneta Marcos, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco — is determined to make the 2025 world championship the biggest volleyball event ever, confident of surpassing the 2022 edition’s reach of 1.5 billion on television and online.

“The world championship is a big opportunity for the Asian and Korean companies to be known to the billions of viewers around the world and to expand their businesses to the Philippines and Southeast Asia,” Suzara added.

Matches will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and SM Mall of Asia Arena with Korea drawn in Pool C with France, Argentina and Finland.

Host Philippines is in Pool A with Iran, Egypt and Tunisia, while titleholder Italy plays in Pool F against Ukraine, Belgium and Algeria.

Pool B has Poland, Netherlands, Qatar and Romania, while the US plays in Pool D against Cuba, Portugal and Colombia. Slovenia, Germany, Bulgaria and Chile play in Pool E, while Pool G has Japan, Canada, Türkiye and Libya. Brazil is in pool H with Serbia, Czechia and China.