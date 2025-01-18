Dela Cruz returns from ACL injury, powers Farm Fresh over Nxled

The Farm Fresh Foxies celebrate after scoring a point against the Nxled Chameleons Saturday in their PVL All-Filipino Conference clash at the PhilSports Arena.

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

1:30 p.m. - Galeries Tower vs Cignal

4 p.m. - Capital1 vs Creamline

6:30 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines -- Farm Fresh didn’t think twice when it signed Jolina dela Cruz a year ago even though it knows the talented outside spiker from La Salle will undergo an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) surgery that would sideline her for a year.

The Foxies’ unwavering faith paid off as Dela Cruz reciprocated with a performance to remember to power the franchise to a 25-22, 26-24, 25-21 victory over the Nxled Chameleons Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

A little nervous and jittery at first on her return to game action after a year-long absence, the former UAAP 1st Best Outside Spiker found her groove and unleashed a match-high 20 points including 18 off attacks that propeled Farm Fresh to their third win in as many defeats.

“One year and one day since my surgery, it feels good to be back,” said a teary-eyed Dela Cruz. “Kanina medyo kinakabahan pa talaga ako. Pressure naramdaman ko, pero nakaka-miss talaga maglaro sa arena.”

There was no mistaking how eager Dela Cruz was in making a big splash on her first game back since tearing an ACL in a preliminary game with her former club — the defunct F2 Logistics — late in the 2023 season.

From scoring to defending where she had five digs and the same number of receptions, she was just everywhere.

Although she played with reckless abandon, Dela Cruz said she’s praying it will all be okay after a year of perdition.

“Priority ko maging healthy this season, ayoko din talaga maulit kung ano nangyari,” she said.

Nxled stumbled to a sixth straight defeat.