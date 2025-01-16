Painters rout Batang Pier to regain winning ways

Rain or Shine's Adrian Nocum (1) shoots over the NorthPort Batang Pier during their PBA Commissioner's Cup matchup Thursday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters broke their two-game losing streak in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after blasting the NorthPort Batang Pier, 127-107, Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Elasto Painters, who failed to reach more than 100 points in their past two games, breached the century mark early on in the fourth quarter as they secured the crucial wire-to-wire victory and send the Batang Pier to their second straight defeat.

Deon Thompson spearheaded the Elasto Painters with 27 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Adrian Nocum had a near triple-double with 16 markers, 10 boards and seven boards.

Rain or Shine ran away as early as the first quarter, turning a six-point, 25-18 lead to a 36-18 spread in the opening seconds of the second frame.

NorthPort was able to inch within eight, 56-64, in the third quarter after Arvin Tolentino’s free throws.

But a 17-3 blitz capped by a slam by Thompson made it a 22-point, 81-59Rain or Shine advantage at the 5:44 mark of the third period.

The Batang Pier, though, did not go down without a fight, slicing the deficit to just 12, 88-100, after a slam by Cade Flores.

Keith Datu answered with a dunk of his own, but Tolentino responded with a deuce to keep the deficit to a dozen, 90-102, with 7:42 remaining.

However, a spirit-breaking 19-6 run was then unleashed by the Elasto Painters, giving them a 121-96 lead with 3:17 remaining. NorthPort tried to claw out of the hole with a 9-0 blast, but it came a little too late.

Santi Santillan provided the spark with 16 markers in 24 minutes for the winning team, while Andrei Caracut had 13 points. Anton Asistio, Beau Belga and Datu chipped in 12, 11 and 10 markers, in that order.

Kadeem Jack finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist for NorthPort. Alvin Tolentino and Joshua Munzon had 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Rain or Shine, now at 6-3, will take on Barangay Ginebra next Wednesday, while NorthPort will try to go back to its winning ways against San Miguel the day before.