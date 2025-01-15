Fernandez outlasts Bucsa in thriller, advances to Australian Open third round

MANILA, Philippines — Leylah Fernandez delivered a thrilling come-from-behind victory to advance to the third round of the Australian Open, overcoming Cristina Bucsa, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, in an intense match on Court 6 in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday.

The Canadian star, who bucked six double faults, endured a tense, hold-heavy third set before rain briefly paused play for the second time in four days of the season’s first Grand Slam tournament. Returning from the delay with renewed determination, Fernandez broke Bucsa’s serve in the pivotal ninth game.

Dominating the next game, Fernandez took control with three straight points before Bucsa saved one match point. However, Fernandez kept her focus and sealed the victory with a powerful finish, leaving her Spanish opponent little room to recover.

Ranked 30th in the world, Fernandez now faces a tough challenge in the third round, potentially meeting third-seeded Coco Gauff. The American is set to play against Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage on Wednesday morning to determine who advances.

Bucsa, ranked No. 110, started the match strong by breaking Fernandez in the very first game of the opening set. A commanding 5-2 lead allowed her to take the set 6-3 in a dramatic exchange of breaks.

Fernandez, however, showed resilience in the second set, breaking Bucsa in the ninth game and holding serve in a nail-biting 10th game, where she saved three set points to level the match.

The third set saw both players battle through games of dominance and intense rallies. While the Spaniard managed to save three break points in the eighth game, Fernandez responded with a flawless love game and a crucial break in the ninth, setting herself up for victory.

Fernandez’s win marks her second triumph over Bucsa, having also defeated her in straight sets during the Paris Games. Her next match could be pivotal in her bid to reach the Last 16 of the Australian Open.