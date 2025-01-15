^

Sports

Fernandez outlasts Bucsa in thriller, advances to Australian Open third round

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 2:25pm
Fernandez outlasts Bucsa in thriller, advances to Australian Open third round
Leylah Fernandez.
Brenton Edwards / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Leylah Fernandez delivered a thrilling come-from-behind victory to advance to the third round of the Australian Open, overcoming Cristina Bucsa, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, in an intense match on Court 6 in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday.

The Canadian star, who bucked six double faults, endured a tense, hold-heavy third set before rain briefly paused play for the second time in four days of the season’s first Grand Slam tournament. Returning from the delay with renewed determination, Fernandez broke Bucsa’s serve in the pivotal ninth game.

Dominating the next game, Fernandez took control with three straight points before Bucsa saved one match point. However, Fernandez kept her focus and sealed the victory with a powerful finish, leaving her Spanish opponent little room to recover.

Ranked 30th in the world, Fernandez now faces a tough challenge in the third round, potentially meeting third-seeded Coco Gauff. The American is set to play against Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage on Wednesday morning to determine who advances.

Bucsa, ranked No. 110, started the match strong by breaking Fernandez in the very first game of the opening set. A commanding 5-2 lead allowed her to take the set 6-3 in a dramatic exchange of breaks.

Fernandez, however, showed resilience in the second set, breaking Bucsa in the ninth game and holding serve in a nail-biting 10th game, where she saved three set points to level the match.

The third set saw both players battle through games of dominance and intense rallies. While the Spaniard managed to save three break points in the eighth game, Fernandez responded with a flawless love game and a crucial break in the ninth, setting herself up for victory.

Fernandez’s win marks her second triumph over Bucsa, having also defeated her in straight sets during the Paris Games. Her next match could be pivotal in her bid to reach the Last 16 of the Australian Open.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

LEYLAH FERNANDEZ

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mikey Williams boosts Strong Group roster for Dubai joust

Mikey Williams boosts Strong Group roster for Dubai joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Former TNT Tropang Giga ace guard Mikey Williams is making a Philippine comeback with the Strong Group Athletics for the 34th...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Awards: Philippine Olympic chief Tolentino is Executive of the Year

PSA Awards: Philippine Olympic chief Tolentino is Executive of the Year

1 day ago
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will be recognized as Executive of the Year during the traditional gala night by the...
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev destroys racket, survives Thai opponent

Medvedev destroys racket, survives Thai opponent

14 hours ago
Last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket and avoided a huge shock at the Australian Open on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Veteran Monfils downs big-serving Mpetshi Perricard in Melbourne epic

Veteran Monfils downs big-serving Mpetshi Perricard in Melbourne epic

23 hours ago
French veteran Gael Monfils battled through a five-set thriller to topple young countryman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the...
Sports
fbtw

Firefighter’s tale

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
With wildfires raging in Southern California, “Pasko Sa Enero” first-prize winner and Guimaras deputy provincial fire officer Danilo Animas was asked why he chose his profession during our Christmas Contest...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
College volleyball star Dongallo leaves UE for UP

College volleyball star Dongallo leaves UE for UP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Casiey Dongallo is trading her red jersey for a maroon one, as the star spiker transfers to the University of the Philippines,...
Sports
fbtw
Joson eyes Manila Hustle 3x3 redemption with Gilas women

Joson eyes Manila Hustle 3x3 redemption with Gilas women

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Following a heartbreaking defeat in the championship round last year, Jhaz Joson is aiming to come up on top of the competition...
Sports
fbtw
Ominous Alcaraz sweeps into Australian Open third round

Ominous Alcaraz sweeps into Australian Open third round

2 hours ago
Rampant four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz dropped just five games in an ominous display of strength at the Australian...
Sports
fbtw
'Queen Wen' Zheng deposed in huge shock at Australian Open

'Queen Wen' Zheng deposed in huge shock at Australian Open

3 hours ago
Last year's finalist and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen was knocked out of the Australian Open in straight sets on Wednesday in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with