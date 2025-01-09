Filipino fighter Ruel Paneles ready for PFL debut in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in history, a Filipino fighter will be stepping inside the famed Professional Fighters League (PFL) SmartCage, as Ruel “Bagsik” Panales will be making his promotional debut at Road to Dubai Champions Series on January 25 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

While Panales is no stranger to competing in the Middle East, this will be his first time on the big stage, having only previously competed on regional shows such as BRAVE CF, UAE Warriors and RSF, where he captured the promotion’s flyweight title.

“I want to thank the Lord for giving me this opportunity to fight in the PFL,” Panales said.

The 28-year-old, who fights out of the DyIncredible Fighting and Fitness Center in Cavite, will be making his promotional debut with a promising 5-2 professional record, which includes an impressive stretch of four straight wins, all coming by stoppage.

Panales will be taking on Hadi Omar Al Hussaini of the United Arab Emirates in a flyweight contest on the preliminary card, and acknowledges that he won’t be having the support of the Middle Eastern crowd in Dubai.

“This is going to be a big challenge for me, knowing that we’ll be fighting on his home turf. I know that he’s a good fighter, but I’m ready for this challenge,” Panales stated.

As for his advantages, “Bagsik” believes that he’s more well-rounded compared to his Arab opponent.

“I’ve watched him fight before, and from what I saw, I can say that I’m a more well-rounded fighter. Plus, I believe that I’m a bit taller and stronger. I think that my only disadvantage is my body clock. Coming from the Philippines, I’m going to need to adjust my time when I come to Dubai,” he added.

Ahead of his historic PFL debut, Panales promises that his fans in the Philippines won’t regret tuning in on fight night.

“To all the Filipino MMA fans, don’t miss our fight on January 25th, you won’t regret it. I will prove to the world just how strong and how talented Filipino fighters are,” he exclaimed.

The Road To Dubai Champions Series takes place on January 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, the UAE (11:30 p.m. Manila time).