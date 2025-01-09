^

Sports

Filipino fighter Ruel Paneles ready for PFL debut in Dubai

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 10:18am
Filipino fighter Ruel Paneles ready for PFL debut in Dubai
The Road To Dubai Champions Series takes place on January 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, the UAE (11:30 p.m. Manila time).
Professional Fighters League

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in history, a Filipino fighter will be stepping inside the famed Professional Fighters League (PFL) SmartCage, as Ruel “Bagsik” Panales will be making his promotional debut at Road to Dubai Champions Series on January 25 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. 

While Panales is no stranger to competing in the Middle East, this will be his first time on the big stage, having only previously competed on regional shows such as BRAVE CF, UAE Warriors and RSF, where he captured the promotion’s flyweight title. 

“I want to thank the Lord for giving me this opportunity to fight in the PFL,” Panales said. 

The 28-year-old, who fights out of the DyIncredible Fighting and Fitness Center in Cavite, will be making his promotional debut with a promising 5-2 professional record, which includes an impressive stretch of four straight wins, all coming by stoppage. 

Panales will be taking on Hadi Omar Al Hussaini of the United Arab Emirates in a flyweight contest on the preliminary card, and acknowledges that he won’t be having the support of the Middle Eastern crowd in Dubai. 

“This is going to be a big challenge for me, knowing that we’ll be fighting on his home turf. I know that he’s a good fighter, but I’m ready for this challenge,” Panales stated. 

As for his advantages, “Bagsik” believes that he’s more well-rounded compared to his Arab opponent.

“I’ve watched him fight before, and from what I saw, I can say that I’m a more well-rounded fighter. Plus, I believe that I’m a bit taller and stronger. I think that my only disadvantage is my body clock. Coming from the Philippines, I’m going to need to adjust my time when I come to Dubai,” he added. 

Ahead of his historic PFL debut, Panales promises that his fans in the Philippines won’t regret tuning in on fight night. 

“To all the Filipino MMA fans, don’t miss our fight on January 25th, you won’t regret it. I will prove to the world just how strong and how talented Filipino fighters are,” he exclaimed. 

The Road To Dubai Champions Series takes place on January 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, the UAE (11:30 p.m. Manila time).

MMA

PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier survived a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra, 119-116, to remain on top of the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic chief wants justice for slain SEA Games medalist Guarte
play

Philippine Olympic chief wants justice for slain SEA Games medalist Guarte

18 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed sadness over the death of obstacle...
Sports
fbtw
Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters won their fifth straight game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, blasting the Blackwater...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas headlines a stacked cast made up of local and foreign teams in the third season of the Manila Hustle 3x3 from...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto out with torn ACL, to miss Gilas campaign in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifers
play

Sotto out with torn ACL, to miss Gilas campaign in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas and Japan B.League center Kai Sotto has sustained a torn ACL, his team Koshigaya Alphas bared Wednesday, which...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bambol saddened by Guarte killing

Bambol saddened by Guarte killing

10 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed sadness over the death of obstacle...
Sports
fbtw
Pegula, Navarro advance in Adelaide

Pegula, Navarro advance in Adelaide

10 hours ago
Jessica Pegula dropped just five games to romp past Maria Sakkari at the Adelaide International on Wednesday in a delayed...
Sports
fbtw
POC sets wishes for new year

POC sets wishes for new year

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino yesterday called on the private and public...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s still pouring for Rain or Shine

It’s still pouring for Rain or Shine

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The merry and bright days of December may be over but the stellar win streak that Rain or Shine started during the Christmas...
Sports
fbtw

‘Pasko Sa Enero’ winners

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Here’s the list of 20 winners in our “Pasko Sa Enero” presented by the PSC contest.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with