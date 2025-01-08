^

Sports

Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 11:03pm
Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse
NorthPort's Joshua Munzon (24) rises up for a layup over Ginebra's Justin Brownlee (32) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup matchup Wednesday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — The NorthPort Batang Pier survived a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra, 119-116, to remain on top of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup standings Wednesday  at the PhilSports Arena.

NorthPort lost an 18-point lead but recovered just in time as the breaks of the game ultimately went their way. It is their first win in five years against the Gin Kings.

Kadeem Jack paced the Batang Pier with 32 points, 16 rebounds and three assists, while Arvin Tolentino had 29 markers in almost 40 minutes of play.

After leading by nine points, 114-105, in the final 2:17 of the game following a 3-pointer by Tolentino, the Gin Kings’ Troy Rosario and Scottie Thompson scored back-back baskets to go within five, 109-114, with 1:34 left.

Joshua Munzon, who was subbed in for the fouled-out Tolentino just two possessions earlier, then hit a triple to keep Ginebra at bay, 117-109.

The Gin Kings, though, showed their Never Say Die attitude and went to within three, 114-117, after a layup by Rosario with 37.0 seconds left.

On the other end, Ginebra, feeding off the cheers from the crowd, forced a jumpball. They ultimately won possession, and Justin Brownlee was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer.

The beloved import sank the first, but missed the second. He then made the third to make it a one point lead, 116-117.

In the next possession, Munzon was fouled, making the first but missing the second. M Brownlee then drove the ball to the other end, but he slipped, committing a turnover.

And with 1.3 ticks left, Jack split his freebies as time expired.

“It’s a statement game for us. Everyone’s questioning the status of the team na hindi kami nanalo sa big teams. With this win, we proved na we’re here to win games, to be competitive, hindi yung basta-basta na team lang,” head coach Bonnie Tan told reporters after the game.

NorthPort led by as much as 18 points, 94-76, after a 3-pointer by Tolentino in the third quarter.

Ginebra sliced the lead to half, 98-89, in the early minutes of the fourth after a Troy Rosario layup, but Jack countered with a deuce to push the lead back to double digits, 100-89.

The Gin Kings then countered with 12 straight points to take the lead, 101-100, after a jam by Rosario.

But William Navarro retaliated with five consecutive points, giving NorthPort a small breathing room, 105-101, leading to the roller-coaster finish.

Munzon finished with 27 points, six assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block, while Cade Flores, who was booed repeatedly by the crowd, had nine.

Brownlee paced Ginebra with 23 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists, but he committed eight turnovers. RJ Abarrientos, Rosario and Thompson had 17 points each.

NorthPort, now holding a 7-1 record, will take on the Meralco Bolts next Tuesday, while the 5-3 Gin Kings will face the Blackwater Bossing on Sunday.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines sports mourns death of SEAG gold medalist

Philippines sports mourns death of SEAG gold medalist

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Philippine sports was in a state of shock after Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist Mervin Guarte of obstacle racing...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC condemns &lsquo;basket-brawl&rsquo;

NBTC condemns ‘basket-brawl’

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The National Basketball Training Center called on its participating leagues and schools to champion sportsmanship following...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic chief wants justice for slain SEA Games medalist Guarte
play

Philippine Olympic chief wants justice for slain SEA Games medalist Guarte

8 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed sadness over the death of obstacle...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas headlines a stacked cast made up of local and foreign teams in the third season of the Manila Hustle 3x3 from...
Sports
fbtw
Alcantara aims to climb world tennis doubles rankings

Alcantara aims to climb world tennis doubles rankings

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Top Filipino doubles player Francis Casey Alcantara has embarked on a mission to improve his world rankings with several major...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
POC sets wishes for new year

POC sets wishes for new year

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino yesterday called on the private and public...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s still pouring for Rain or Shine

It’s still pouring for Rain or Shine

By Olmin Leyba | 10 minutes ago
The merry and bright days of December may be over but the stellar win streak that Rain or Shine started during the Christmas...
Sports
fbtw

‘Pasko Sa Enero’ winners

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 minutes ago
Here’s the list of 20 winners in our “Pasko Sa Enero” presented by the PSC contest.
Sports
fbtw
Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters won their fifth straight game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, blasting the Blackwater...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with