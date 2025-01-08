Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

NorthPort's Joshua Munzon (24) rises up for a layup over Ginebra's Justin Brownlee (32) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup matchup Wednesday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — The NorthPort Batang Pier survived a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra, 119-116, to remain on top of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup standings Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.

NorthPort lost an 18-point lead but recovered just in time as the breaks of the game ultimately went their way. It is their first win in five years against the Gin Kings.

Kadeem Jack paced the Batang Pier with 32 points, 16 rebounds and three assists, while Arvin Tolentino had 29 markers in almost 40 minutes of play.

After leading by nine points, 114-105, in the final 2:17 of the game following a 3-pointer by Tolentino, the Gin Kings’ Troy Rosario and Scottie Thompson scored back-back baskets to go within five, 109-114, with 1:34 left.

Joshua Munzon, who was subbed in for the fouled-out Tolentino just two possessions earlier, then hit a triple to keep Ginebra at bay, 117-109.

The Gin Kings, though, showed their Never Say Die attitude and went to within three, 114-117, after a layup by Rosario with 37.0 seconds left.

On the other end, Ginebra, feeding off the cheers from the crowd, forced a jumpball. They ultimately won possession, and Justin Brownlee was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer.

The beloved import sank the first, but missed the second. He then made the third to make it a one point lead, 116-117.

In the next possession, Munzon was fouled, making the first but missing the second. M Brownlee then drove the ball to the other end, but he slipped, committing a turnover.

And with 1.3 ticks left, Jack split his freebies as time expired.

“It’s a statement game for us. Everyone’s questioning the status of the team na hindi kami nanalo sa big teams. With this win, we proved na we’re here to win games, to be competitive, hindi yung basta-basta na team lang,” head coach Bonnie Tan told reporters after the game.

NorthPort led by as much as 18 points, 94-76, after a 3-pointer by Tolentino in the third quarter.

Ginebra sliced the lead to half, 98-89, in the early minutes of the fourth after a Troy Rosario layup, but Jack countered with a deuce to push the lead back to double digits, 100-89.

The Gin Kings then countered with 12 straight points to take the lead, 101-100, after a jam by Rosario.

But William Navarro retaliated with five consecutive points, giving NorthPort a small breathing room, 105-101, leading to the roller-coaster finish.

Munzon finished with 27 points, six assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block, while Cade Flores, who was booed repeatedly by the crowd, had nine.

Brownlee paced Ginebra with 23 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists, but he committed eight turnovers. RJ Abarrientos, Rosario and Thompson had 17 points each.

NorthPort, now holding a 7-1 record, will take on the Meralco Bolts next Tuesday, while the 5-3 Gin Kings will face the Blackwater Bossing on Sunday.