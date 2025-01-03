Increase in athlete allowances sought

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission will ask Congress to support its plan to increase the monthly allowance of national athletes this year to help boost their morale and sustain the gains from last year.

“With the help of our legislators, we can actually increase it as well, that’s all in the pipeline,” said PSC chair Richard Bachmann in Friday’s interview with Radyo Pilipinas.

Bachmann said he’s specifically concerned with the stipend of the new athletes, who only get P10,200 a month, which is a measly sum compared to what elite athletes have been receiving.

A platinum athlete, like Paris Olympics gymnastics double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo, usually pockets P45,000 a month; while Priority A, Priority B and Priority C athletes take home P43,000, P36,000 and P33,000 monthly, respectively.

Para chesser Henry Lopez, for his part, said it’s about time that the government increases their salary.

“Ngayon hirap na sa mahal bilihin,” said Lopez, a multiple ASEAN and Asian Para Games gold winner.

“The last allowance increase was 2016 pa. RA (Republic Act) 10699 states that athletes’ allowance should be reviewed every five years, this is long overdue,” he said.

Bachmann, however, asked for forbearance.

“Just be patient with me, I want to make it work for our athletes and improve their lifestyle and benefits,” he said.