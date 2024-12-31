Zamboanga Valientes preparing for more overseas stints

After narrowly missing out in the early stages of The Asian Tournament, the Valientes delivered when it mattered most by clinching the championship with a decisive victory over the Macau Black Bears in front of their home fans last August.

MANILA, Philippines — The Zamboanga Valientes are gearing up for two international tournaments in the coming year following a successful run in the inaugural edition of The Asian Tournament.

With international invites pouring in, the Valientes will soon announce the tournaments they will be participating in. In the meantime, however, the team is already in the early stages of preparation for one of their major upcoming competitions.

“Our performance in The Asian Tournament showcased the talent and determination of Zamboangueños. I believe we Are more than ready to take on more international tournaments in the coming year, and we are excited to share those plans with you all very soon,” said Valientes owner Junnie Navarro.

Led by four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who missed a few games due to a minor injury, the team achieved a flawless 5-0 sweep in the final leg, including wins over Naic Aces and Vanta Black Dragons.

Zamboangueños Rudy Lingganay and Mike Tolomia, both former PBA players, played pivotal roles in the Valientes’ successful run, along with key reserves Denver Cadiz, Job Alcantara, and former UAAP champion Malick Diouf.

Meanwhile, homegrown star Peter Alfaro also made a significant impact with the Valientes in The Asian Tournament, using his performance as a springboard to the PBA. Terrafirma selected Alfaro in the third round and was later picked up by Magnolia.

The Valientes, who also won the Hong Kong Sketch World Cup earlier this year, will carry that momentum into the new year as they prepare for their upcoming international stints.

“Zamboanga City is truly the home of champions. From Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting, Chezka Centeno in billiards, Eumir Marcial in boxing, and Mark Barroca in basketball, to the rising stars of the Zamboanga Valientes, our city continues to produce world-class athletes who inspire greatness across all sports,” said Navarro.

"That is why the Zamboanga Valientes, with the support of the Dalipe administration, are committed to helping more athletes from Zamboanga City reach their full potential. Arriba Zamboanga! Viva Valientes!" he added, thanking Majority Leader Cong. Mannix Dalipe, Zamboanga Mayor John Dalipe, and Col. Ariel Querubin for their all-out support.

Under the leadership of Navarro and with the support of Grumpy Joe’s Benedict Fernandez, PeekUp’s Dave Almarinez, Cocolife, Midas, FGT Trading, Crewe Sharp’s Trevor Crewe, ZC Kings Manpower, and Nemesis Security Agency, the Valientes have remained dedicated to uplifting Zamboangueño athletes.

Throughout the year, this collaboration provided their homegrown athletes with a solid platform and unwavering support to help local talents excel both locally and internationally.

Eumir Marcial, considered one of the best boxers in the country today, made his mark in the 2024 Paris Olympics before bowing out of the Round of 16 against Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev in the men’s 80 kg weight class.

Meanwhile, Jonas Sultan, who suffered a first-round stoppage loss at the hands of Japan’s Riku Masuda in a non-title bantamweight bout last February, is targeted to make a comeback in the United States next year, with the full backing of the Valientes.