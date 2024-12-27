Rising tennis stars test mettle in Pasig netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Junior tennis players are keeping their competitive spirits alive this holiday season as they vie for top honors and ranking points in the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships.

The five-day tournament kicked off last Thursday at the Valle Verde Country Club courts in Pasig, drawing over 200 participants.

Spanning nine age-group categories, the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop celebrates the 10th anniversary of Mac’s Crankit Foundation. Adding to the festivities, coach Pat Concon-Puzon will lead a free community coaching conference and tennis clinic, joined by strength and conditioning coach Geoff Asilo.

In the boys’ 18-and-under division, siblings Frank and France Dilao headline a competitive field, which includes Kendrick Bona, Albert Manigque, Ethan Cablitas, Zachary Morales, Karl Almiron and David Torrecampo.

On the girls’ side, Jana Diaz and Sanschena Francisco are the favorites to contend for the premier class championship.

The 16-and-U division also promises exciting matchups, with Gavin Kraut and France Dilao leading the boys’ field alongside Bjorn Castigador, Frank Dilao, Yñigo Naredo and Morales.

Meanwhile, the girls’ competition features a four-way battle among Erynne Ong, Maristella Torrecampo, Chiara Bate and Astrid Cablitas.

In the boys’ 14-and-U category, Castigador holds the top seed but faces stiff competition from Pete Niere, Rafa Monte de Ramos, Jairo Flores, Gil Niere and Francisco de Juan III. Torrecampo leads the girls’ 16-and-U lineup, which includes Isabel Ataiza, Shaner Gabaldon and Amanda Barrido.

The 12-and-U category features an intense rivalry between Pete Niere and de Juan III, with Enzo Niere and Juan Antonio Cablitas also in the mix. On the girls’ side, Gabaldon, Barrido, Kyla Caguioa and Nicole Miramontes are set for an exciting showdown.

The spotlight will also be on the 10-and-under unisex division, where Kyla Caguioa, Zachary Zoleta, Carl Batallones and Yvonne Plaza will battle for the title in the week-long sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis, ICON Golf & Sports, and Armoura Strength & Conditioning.