UP star Cagulangan grateful for lessons learned in storybook college career

Ralph Edwin Villanueva
December 15, 2024 | 11:26pm
UP star Cagulangan grateful for lessons learned in storybook college career
UP's JD Cagulangan (12) shoots a layup against a La Salle defender in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 87 Finals.
MANILA, Philippines -- After a roller-coaster ride of a collegiate career, JD Cagulangan is bringing all the lessons he learned from his five-year playing stint to his next chapter.

Cagulangan is ending his UAAP career as a two-time champion, capped by a title in his final UAAP season following the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ 66-62 Game 3 win over the La Salle Green Archers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

He was also named Finals Most Valuable Player to sweeten things up.

Looking back, the 24-year-old guard stressed that he is taking the good with the bad in his career, as he thanked his coaches, particularly coach Goldwin Monteverde, who gave him a lot of lessons moving forward.

“Para siyang roller-coaster ride talaga. Minsan nasa taas ka, minsan nasa baba ka,” he told reporters.

After hitting the biggest shot of his career back in UAAP Season 84, which gave UP its first championship since 1986, Cagulangan was at the losing side of two consecutive championships.

In Season 85, the Fighting Maroons lost in three games against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, while last season, they lost against the Green Archers also in three games.

“Sa akin naman, tinuruan kami paano namin ma-overcome ang mga ganung bagay. Thankful kami na may nag-ga-guide sa amin, our head coach, si Coach Gold na gina-guide kami,” he added.

Cagulangan said that one of the biggest lessons he learned from Monteverde is a saying that could be interpreted in a number of ways – including negatively.

“Sabi nga ni Coach Gold no, life is not fair. So, tumatak sa akin yun kasi may mga instances talaga sa journey namin ni Coach Gold na ups and downs talaga. Na-realize ko na oo nga ano, life is not fair,” he said.

This philosophy, the playmaker stressed, gave him the much-needed boost to give his 100% every single time.

“Sa lahat ng mga ginagawa mo, kailangan mong ibigay ang 100% mo para masabi mo sa sarili mong ginawa mo ang lahat na wala kang pagsisisihan. Although may mga struggles ka, kailangan mo lang i-overcome yun at maniwala ka lagi,” he stated.

For now, Cagulangan is still unsure where his next chapter would be, but hinted at a possible declaration for the PBA draft. 

And as he closes the curtain on his storied collegiate career, Cagulangan thanked his team, his teammates and the UP community.

“Wala akong masabi kundi thank you. Thank you lang, sobrang happy ako na napunta ako sa programang ito, winelcome nila ako nang maayos. Deserve ng UP na manalo this season.”

