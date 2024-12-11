Blue Eagles begin build-up, recruit Cebu junior standouts

Three new recruits from the Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu have landed on the Blue Eagles' nest.

MANILA, Philippines — Following a disappointing UAAP Season 87, the Ateneo Blue Eagles have started beefing up their roster with three key recruits from the Queen City of the South.

The Blue Eagles have secured the commitments of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu standouts Jelo Rota, Alden Cainglet and Lars Fjellvang. The three recently led the Magis Eagles to their fourth straight CESAFI Juniors’ Basketball Championship.

Rota is a 6-foot-6 forward who was previously a camper of the 2023 NBA Basketball Without Borders Asia.

He voiced excitement on playing for Ateneo, calling it “an honor for me and my family.”

Fjellvang, on the other hand, is a 6-foot-7 Fil-Norwegian center who bared his dream of playing for head coach Tab Baldwin.

“I’m thrilled to join the Ateneo Blue Eagles for my college journey, It’s been my dream to play in the UAAP, especially under Coach Tab,” he said.

Cainglet, for his part, is a 6-foot-3 floor general who revealed that he has dreamed of playing in the UAAP since he started playing the sport.

“I’m very excited for this new journey, especially since I’ll be part of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.”

The three will be eligible to play for the Blue Eagles next season.

Ateneo’s 4-10 slate this season tied the school's worst finish in the Final Four era.