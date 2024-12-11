^

Sports

Blue Eagles begin build-up, recruit Cebu junior standouts

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 11, 2024 | 10:47am
Blue Eagles begin build-up, recruit Cebu junior standouts
Three new recruits from the Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu have landed on the Blue Eagles' nest.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Following a disappointing UAAP Season 87, the Ateneo Blue Eagles have started beefing up their roster with three key recruits from the Queen City of the South. 

The Blue Eagles have secured the commitments of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu standouts Jelo Rota, Alden Cainglet and Lars Fjellvang. The three recently led the Magis Eagles to their fourth straight CESAFI Juniors’ Basketball Championship.

Rota is a 6-foot-6 forward who was previously a camper of the 2023 NBA Basketball Without Borders Asia.

He voiced excitement on playing for Ateneo, calling it “an honor for me and my family.”

Fjellvang, on the other hand, is a 6-foot-7 Fil-Norwegian center who bared his dream of playing for head coach Tab Baldwin.

“I’m thrilled to join the Ateneo Blue Eagles for my college journey, It’s been my dream to play in the UAAP, especially under Coach Tab,” he said.

Cainglet, for his part, is a 6-foot-3 floor general who revealed that he has dreamed of playing in the UAAP since he started playing the sport. 

“I’m very excited for this new journey, especially since I’ll be part of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.”

The three will be eligible to play for the Blue Eagles next season. 

Ateneo’s 4-10 slate this season tied the school's worst finish in the Final Four era.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Redemption or extension? Maroons, Archers resume UAAP finals hostilities in Game 2

Redemption or extension? Maroons, Archers resume UAAP finals hostilities in Game 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Host University of the Philippines goes for the jugular, while reigning champion La Salle fights for its dear life in the...
Sports
fbtw
TNT officially unveils Pro Esports Team 'Tropang Alab' with Honor of Kings Roster

TNT officially unveils Pro Esports Team 'Tropang Alab' with Honor of Kings Roster

23 hours ago
From grassroots amateur tournaments, TNT, the value brand of Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), is now going pro as it officially...
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons go for jugular

Fighting Maroons go for jugular

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
On the verge a return to the throne, the UP Fighting Maroons pursues the mission, going for the jugular versus the La Salle...
Sports
fbtw
UV Lancers score 2nd CESAFI triple crown

UV Lancers score 2nd CESAFI triple crown

By Emmanuel Villaruel | 1 day ago
The University of the Visayas Green Lancers swept the University of Cebu Webmasters in their best-of-three finals with a decisive...
Sports
fbtw
Magsayo pursues title shot

Magsayo pursues title shot

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo is staying busy while chasing another title, this time in the 130-pound division...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World No. 1 Scheffler voted 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year

World No. 1 Scheffler voted 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year

3 hours ago
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for the third consecutive year, the tour announced Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Pacio, Brooks slated for ONE rubber match

Pacio, Brooks slated for ONE rubber match

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
A trilogy is set to be completed.
Sports
fbtw
Late stumble costs Ardina full LPGA Tour status

Late stumble costs Ardina full LPGA Tour status

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Dottie Ardina’s pursuit of full LPGA Tour status ended in disappointment after a late misstep during the resumption...
Sports
fbtw
Immaculada Concepcion rules UCAL women&rsquo;s volleyball tourney&nbsp;

Immaculada Concepcion rules UCAL women’s volleyball tourney 

3 hours ago
Newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College rediscovered its form just in time and completed a remarkable reverse sweep against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with