One-of-a-kind race awaits bets in 5150 Bataan Triathlon

Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 4:16pm
One-of-a-kind race awaits bets in 5150 Bataan Triathlon
Samantha Lo (left) and Mervin Santiago.

MANILA, Philippines — The 5150 FAB (Freeport Area of Bataan) Triathlon in Mariveles next year promises a unique and unforgettable race. With rave reviews from the FAB Recon Race over the weekend, the course features a 1.5km swim in calm, clear waters, a challenging 40km bike route with rolling hills and stunning coastal views, and a flat, fast 10km run through shaded paths.

Participants praised the well-organized setup, pristine road conditions and breathtaking scenery. Multi-titled triathlete Mervin Santiago compared the bike course to New Zealand, highlighting its thrilling terrain and picturesque backdrop.

“The bike course is unique — it’s not your usual flat race. The rolling hills and downhill sections make it exciting, and the views are simply stunning. It felt like racing in New Zealand, with the West Philippine Sea as a beautiful backdrop,” said Santiago.

Every segment is thoughtfully designed to showcase Bataan’s natural wonders while testing the physical and mental strength of participants.

Details of the 2025 event will be announced shortly, according to Princess Galura, president of Sunrise Events Inc., part of The IRONMAN Group.

One of the highlights was the pristine road conditions, largely untouched and well-maintained.

“I tested the run course with a little push earlier — it’s safe, fast and exhilarating. It’s perfect for athletes of all levels,” said Santiago.

The course’s appeal lies not just in its challenges but also in its unique design. Athletes appreciated the environmentally friendly setup and controlled environment while noting that the scenic views and added difficulty made the race even more memorable.

“This race stands out because it offers something different. It’s ideal for beginners who want a challenge on their first try, especially on the bike leg. You’ll feel the thrill of pushing your limits,” added Santiago.

First-time triathlete Samantha Lo overcame her fear of water and lack of biking experience to complete the course, calling it “difficult but awesome.” She emphasized the support from organizers and described the race as fulfilling and rewarding.

“I’ve never biked before, so this part was a complete challenge for me,” said Lo. “But the support from the organizers, the ambulances, the team, and my coach made all the difference. They were there every step of the way, encouraging me to keep going.”

The bike leg proved to be the most daunting. At one point, doubts crept in, and she wasn’t sure she’d make it to the finish. Yet, with determination and encouragement, she powered through.

“It was a struggle, honestly. But finishing the bike leg was such an accomplishment for me. My friends told me this is the hardest triathlon course in the Philippines, so I feel incredibly fulfilled,” she said, a proud smile lighting up her face.

The course stands out for its environmental mindfulness and balance of challenge and beauty, making it ideal for both beginners and seasoned athletes.

With its breathtaking scenery, well-planned routes and exciting challenges, the 5150 Bataan triathlon is more than just a race — it’s an unforgettable adventure that inspires athletes to push themselves and embrace the spirit of multi-sport racing.

TRIATHLON
