Philippine jins win 2 silvers, 8 bronzes in world tilt

Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 4:00pm
Philippine jins win 2 silvers, 8 bronzes in world tilt
Members of the Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo pose after the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong, where it won two silvers and eight bronzes. They are (standing from left) King Nash Alcairo, Leno Maximus Subaste, Jeus Gabriel Yape, Justin Kobe Macario, Ernesto Guzman Jr., Jeordan Dominguez (coach), Rani Ortega (coach), Um Ji Min (coach) June Ninoba, Rodolfo Reyes Jr., Patrick Perez, Ian  Corton, Darius Venerable. In the second row are Alfonzo Gabriel Tormon, Bob Andrew Fabella, Dean Darnet Venerable, Jose Lucas Llarena, Janna Dominique Oliva, Zyka Angelica Santiago, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Sosa Ysabelle Sarmiento, Aidaine Krishia Laxa, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Caleb Angelo Calde, Marcus Mariquaya and Vinwulfe Racko Urquia. Kneeling are Juliana Mykhail Candelaria, Austine Zulaika Macaraeg, Elizabeth Marie Borres, Xian Gabriel Gamata, Kian Ezekiel Castigador, Jaynazh Angelo Jamias, Kristen Ambriel Aguila, Joniya Yua Obiacoro, Chezka Nicole;e Luzadas, Acey Kiana Oglayon, Casey De Leon and Julianna Martha Uy.

MANILA, Philippines — The Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo squad capped another season to remember by winning two silver and eight bronze medals in the recent 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong.

The partnership of Justin Kobe Macario and Juvenile Faye Crisostomo came through with a near-flawless performance to finish second in the freestyle over 17-years category, and so were Leno Maximuz Subaste and Julianna Martha Uy in the junior pair.

Their achievements were a fitting sequel to the gold-medal feat of Tachiana Mangin in the women’s -49 kilogram class of the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Chuncheon, South Korea — the country’s first since Alex Borromeo reigned in the men’s -47kg division in the 1996 edition in Barcelona, Spain.

Winning individual bronze medals for the Philippine team backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) were Darius Venerable (freestyle over-17), Ian Matthew Corton (male under-30), June Ninobla (male under-60), and Jaynazh Angelo Jamias (cadet male individual).

Asian Games bronze medalist Patrick King Perez, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo,

Janna Dominique Oliva, Justin Kobe Macario and Jeus Gabriel Derick Yape also made it to the podium in the freestyle team over 17.

Jamias was also a member of three-man team along with Kian Ezekiel Castigador and Xian Gabreil Gamata that finished third in the cadet male recognized team under-17. Alfonzo Gabriel Tormon and Joniya Yua Ysabelle Obiacoro also clinched the bronze in the cadet pair in the event that gathered the best poomsae practitioners in the world.

