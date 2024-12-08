League of Legends trading card game in the works

MANILA, Philippines -- Fans of League of Legends can enjoy the game's deep lore with an upcoming physical trading card game as developer Riot Games has announced the development of Project K.

In a teaser released by Riot Games, game director Dave Guskin and executive producer Chengran Chai introduces the new project. Though not a physical version of the digital card game Legends of Runeterra, it inherits some designs and settings. Each champion will have their own thematic deck with the video previewing decks for centering around champions Viktor, Volibear, Yasuo and Jinx.

"It's our privilege to make a League IP game that we think deeply serves the need of a different kind of audience. Players who want to connect across the table and immerse themselves in the gameplay, setting, and characters that they love," said Guskin.

Project K is aimed to be a casual game and a competitive game, and what the dev team expects to be "the best social TCG", with regular events and a competitive ecosystem from local trading card game and hobby stores to global events in the pipeline.

Project K will be released by region in 2025, with Riot Games already announcing that China will be the first to experience the game.

Players can also try out trial decks in the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Macau Open on December 13 and 14, with Chinese Arcane box sets available to purchase; while the English version Arcane box sets will be available for pre-orders early next year.