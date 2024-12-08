^

Sports

League of Legends trading card game in the works

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 2:18pm
League of Legends trading card game in the works

MANILA, Philippines -- Fans of League of Legends can enjoy the game's deep lore with an upcoming physical trading card game as developer Riot Games has announced the development of Project K.

In a teaser released by Riot Games, game director Dave Guskin and executive producer Chengran Chai introduces the new project. Though not a physical version of the digital card game Legends of Runeterra, it inherits some designs and settings. Each champion will have their own thematic deck with the video previewing decks for centering around champions Viktor, Volibear, Yasuo and Jinx.

"It's our privilege to make a League IP game that we think deeply serves the need of a different kind of audience. Players who want to connect across the table and immerse themselves in the gameplay, setting, and characters that they love," said Guskin.

Project K is aimed to be a casual game and a competitive game, and what the dev team expects to be "the best social TCG", with regular events and a competitive ecosystem from local trading card game and hobby stores to global events in the pipeline.

Project K will be released by region in 2025, with Riot Games already announcing that China will be the first to experience the game.

Players can also try out trial decks in the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Macau Open on December 13 and 14, with Chinese Arcane box sets available to purchase; while the English version Arcane box sets will be available for pre-orders early next year.

ESPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ateneo booters sweep NCR divisional meet

Ateneo booters sweep NCR divisional meet

14 hours ago
The Ateneo de Manila grade school football team represented Quezon City in the National Capital Region divisional tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis, Cardinals banish ghost of past season with long-awaited NCAA crown

Escamis, Cardinals banish ghost of past season with long-awaited NCAA crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Following a tough three-game championship series loss against the San Beda Red Lions in NCAA Season 99 almost a year ago,...
Sports
fbtw
Dream matchups in UAAP Finals

Dream matchups in UAAP Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s not just the player matchups that make the UAAP men’s basketball Finals between defending champion La Salle...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers survive Chameleons, power outage in Cebu

HD Spikers survive Chameleons, power outage in Cebu

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Cignal survived a gritty challenge put up by Nxled and pulled off a 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 victory yesterday to jump to the top...
Sports
fbtw
University of Batangas rules UCAL men&rsquo;s volleyball tilt

University of Batangas rules UCAL men’s volleyball tilt

23 hours ago
University of Batangas outsteadied newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College in another riveting action, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tigresses embrace underdog tag vs Lady Bulldogs

Tigresses embrace underdog tag vs Lady Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Despite being the defending champions, the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses are considering themselves as the...
Sports
fbtw
Magic's Franz Wagner sidelined by torn oblique

Magic's Franz Wagner sidelined by torn oblique

5 hours ago
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner will be sidelined indefinitely with a torn right oblique muscle, the NBA team said Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Norris heads McLaren 1-2 for pole in season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Norris heads McLaren 1-2 for pole in season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

5 hours ago
Lando Norris hailed "a perfect day" after securing pole ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri to move McLaren within reach of a...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga sweeps Quezon to become 1st back-to-back MPBL champ

Pampanga sweeps Quezon to become 1st back-to-back MPBL champ

5 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns met some opposition but still won, 65-61, on Saturday to sweep the Quezon Huskers and become the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with