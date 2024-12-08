^

Pampanga sweeps Quezon to become 1st back-to-back MPBL champ

Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 9:23am
Pampanga sweeps Quezon to become 1st back-to-back MPBL champ
Justine Baltazar towers over defenders and powers Pampanga to its second straight MPBL national title.
(MPBL photo)

MANILA Philippines -- The Pampanga Giant Lanterns met some opposition but still won, 65-61, on Saturday to sweep the Quezon Huskers and become the first back-to-back champion of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Justine Baltazar showing why he's deserving of a second straight Most Valuable Player award, powered the Giant Lanterns to their third straight victory in the shortened best-of-five title series of the 29-team league's sixth season.

Putting his 6-foot-8 frame to good use, Baltazar posted 19 points, 19 rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes and five seconds of play.

Mythical Team member Archie Concepcion and Encho Serrano supported Baltazar with 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Concepcion, who scored the insurance charity with 10.9 seconds left, added 5 rebounds; while Serrano atoned for his earlier shortcomings with six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Unlike the first two games that they dominated, the Giant Lanterns experienced six deadlocks this time and trailed the Huskers for five minutes and 17 seconds.

Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda also marked a milestone, becoming the MPBL's first back-to-back champion coach.

Quezon got 21 points from Judel Fuentes and 18 points from LJay Gonzales, but their efforts fell short as Al Francis Tamsi could only contribute 8 points.

With Jhaymo Eguilos helping Baltazar underneath with 15 rebounds, the Giant Lanterns ruled the boards again, 53-46.

With Concepcion pumping in two triples and a drive and Eguilos adding a follow-up against a jumper by Quezon's Mon Abundo, Pampanga posted the game's biggest lead, 30-21.

The Huskers, however, clustered four points for a 30-25 halftime count.

The Giant Lanterns handily won Game 1, 88-71, and Game 2, 79-60, in Dubai, marking the first time in Philippine basketball that championship games were held on foreign soil.

5150 FAB Race today

5150 FAB Race today

10 hours ago
The 5150 FAB Recon Race in Bataan firing off today serves as the ultimate precursor to the highly anticipated inaugural 5150...
Sports
fbtw
University of Batangas rules UCAL men&rsquo;s volleyball tilt

University of Batangas rules UCAL men’s volleyball tilt

19 hours ago
University of Batangas outsteadied newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College in another riveting action, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23,...
Sports
fbtw
Erram serves suspension vs NorthPort

Erram serves suspension vs NorthPort

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
TNT has a big void to fill in the paint when it faces unbeaten PBA Commissioner’s Cup co-leader NorthPort today with...
Sports
fbtw
Dream matchups in UAAP Finals

Dream matchups in UAAP Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
It’s not just the player matchups that make the UAAP men’s basketball Finals between defending champion La Salle...
Sports
fbtw

Unity in sports

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
It appears that while the POC elections are over, the fight is far from finished with the battleground shifting to the courtroom.
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga's Baltazar becomes first back-to-back MPBL MVP

Pampanga's Baltazar becomes first back-to-back MPBL MVP

13 hours ago
Justine Baltazar formally became the first back-to-back MVP of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season...
Sports
fbtw
Tiu not giving up on NCAA title hopes for Benilde Blazers

Tiu not giving up on NCAA title hopes for Benilde Blazers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
It's back to the drawing board for College of St. Benilde head coach Charles Tiu.
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals end 33-year NCAA title dry spell, sweep Blazers

Cardinals end 33-year NCAA title dry spell, sweep Blazers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The 33-year championship drought is over for Mapua.
Sports
fbtw
Benilde's Liwag bags NCAA Season 100 MVP, DPOY awards

Benilde's Liwag bags NCAA Season 100 MVP, DPOY awards

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Standing tall above the rest.
Sports
fbtw
Madis barges into final of Philta International Juniors 2 netfest

Madis barges into final of Philta International Juniors 2 netfest

18 hours ago
No. 1 Filipino Tennielle Madis defeated No. 4 Russian Alexandra Cheishvili, 6-0, 6-4, on Saturday to reach the girls singles...
Sports
fbtw
