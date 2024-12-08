Pampanga sweeps Quezon to become 1st back-to-back MPBL champ

Justine Baltazar towers over defenders and powers Pampanga to its second straight MPBL national title.

MANILA Philippines -- The Pampanga Giant Lanterns met some opposition but still won, 65-61, on Saturday to sweep the Quezon Huskers and become the first back-to-back champion of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Justine Baltazar showing why he's deserving of a second straight Most Valuable Player award, powered the Giant Lanterns to their third straight victory in the shortened best-of-five title series of the 29-team league's sixth season.

Putting his 6-foot-8 frame to good use, Baltazar posted 19 points, 19 rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes and five seconds of play.

Mythical Team member Archie Concepcion and Encho Serrano supported Baltazar with 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Concepcion, who scored the insurance charity with 10.9 seconds left, added 5 rebounds; while Serrano atoned for his earlier shortcomings with six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Unlike the first two games that they dominated, the Giant Lanterns experienced six deadlocks this time and trailed the Huskers for five minutes and 17 seconds.

Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda also marked a milestone, becoming the MPBL's first back-to-back champion coach.

Quezon got 21 points from Judel Fuentes and 18 points from LJay Gonzales, but their efforts fell short as Al Francis Tamsi could only contribute 8 points.

With Jhaymo Eguilos helping Baltazar underneath with 15 rebounds, the Giant Lanterns ruled the boards again, 53-46.

With Concepcion pumping in two triples and a drive and Eguilos adding a follow-up against a jumper by Quezon's Mon Abundo, Pampanga posted the game's biggest lead, 30-21.

The Huskers, however, clustered four points for a 30-25 halftime count.

The Giant Lanterns handily won Game 1, 88-71, and Game 2, 79-60, in Dubai, marking the first time in Philippine basketball that championship games were held on foreign soil.