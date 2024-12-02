Mighty Sports bests AcroCity to rule Xavier alumni hoops tourney

Caesar Wongchuking (6th from right) and son Angelo of Mighty Sports receive the championship trophy from league officials on behalf of Batch 2010-2011 after topping the 2024 XABL.

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports (2010-2011) ruined what could be a storybook finish for AcroCity MEC (2021) as it scored a 91-77 win to rule the 2024 Xavier Alumni Basketball League on Sunday, December 1, at the at the Xavier School Sports Center in Greenhills, San Juan City.

In a showdown between sister teams, it was Batch 2010-2011 that proved to be the better, sharper and steadier one as it repelled numerous attempts of the younger batch to prevail in the country’s longest running alumni basketball league.

Striking hardest for Mighty Sports was Harold Ng, who completed a rare triple-double with 39 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to win the Finals Most Valuable Player plum.

He was ably supported by Angelo Wongchuking and Philex Yao, who tallied 13 points each to help highlight the team’s dominant show that denied the Keith Wongchuking-led AcroCity from becoming the youngest squad to win the event.

The title win was Mighty Sports organization’s 14th since taking part in the event.

“Everyone who took part in this tournament for our dear school is also a winner, so congratulations everyone,” said Caesar Wongchuking, head of Mighty Sports organization.

Former PBA player Jarrel Lim paced AcroCity — the newest development estate at the heart of Guiguinto, Bulacan — with 31 points, seven boards and three assists; while Joseph Yeo and Keith Wongchuking combined for 27 points.

Inside the vast estate of AcroCity are a 3-star hotel, a fine dining restaurant, wellness center and logistics warehousing.

Before taking a break, Mighty Sports has been actively competing overseas, winning the Jones Cup twice — 2016 and 2019 — and the Dubai Invitational championships in 2020, becoming the first non-Middle East team to win the prestigious event.