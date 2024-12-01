NU coach says cheerdance title win 'unexpected' due to difficulty in nailing perfect routine

NU Pep Squad head coach Gabby Bacajan speaks to members of the media after winning the UAAP Season 87 cheerdance competition championship.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University Pep Squad head coach Gabby Bajacan admitted that their UAAP cheerdance crown this year was “unexpected,” especially with how the other teams stepped up competitively.

NU regained its cheerdance title with an out-of-this-world performance on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The team, who had UFO props as well as bleached hair that resembled aliens, had a high-risk, high-reward routine.

The highlight of their performance was their pyramid, where two cheerers were lifted in the air and spun around twice – which resembled a world spinning.

After the event, Bacajan admitted that the championship was not anticipated.

“Sobrang hindi po namin in-expect. Siguro masyado lang kaming hard sa sarili namin. We did not expect itong award na to. The whole competitors sobrang nag-step up lahat sila… Grabe yung mga pinaghirapan talaga nila. Nakita namin yung dedication ng bawat team ngayon, so we did not expect na mananalo kami,” he told reporters.

He bared that they were looking for a “perfect run” for a few weeks and they could not nail the routine – until Sunday.

“Naging hard lang talaga kami. Lagi kaming… “kaya ba? kaya ba?" It's not a very easy journey for us kasi lagi kaming naghihintay ng perfect run for the past few weeks na papunta rito sa December 1,” he said.

“Talagang ayaw pa sa aming ibigay ni God yun. 'Di talaga namin in-expect na magcha-champion kami this season po,” he added.

NU is now tied with the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe and the UP Varsity Pep Squad with a total of eight cheerdance championships.

Bajacan also bared that last season’s cheerdance defeat – which came in his first season as head coach after replacing former coach Ghicka Bernabe – gave him pressure in this year’s competition.

“Every night ko po yun iniisip kasi it was [pressuring] sa akin personally yung last year, kasi ang daming nangyari sa team namin na yun. Andaming nawala, may nadagdag, tapos hindi pa kami magka-jive nung ibang coaches pa kasi sobrang bago lahat yung iba doon. Ang hirap noon, and then, nag-dwell talaga ako nang sobrang tagal doon,” he said.

“Natatakot ako kasi yung ginawa ng mga previous coaches, Coach Ghicka at yung kasamang coaching staff also, yung pressure na ibibigay na sayo yung baton na yun. Sobrang bigat,” he added.

“Kahit yung pagkapanalo namin, hindi pa rin talaga ako makapaniwala na nangyari tong eight-time champion na yung NU Pep Squad. Hopefully, magtuluy-tuloy ng 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, kung kaya po talaga namin, we will do so.”