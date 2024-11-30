^

Japan's Matsumura sweeps way to title in Philta International Juniors netfest

Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 6:30pm
Japan's Matsumura sweeps way to title in Philta International Juniors netfest
Boys singles champion Ren Matsumura of Japan (4th from left) with Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) officials led by president Eric Olivarez (2nd from right) and Coca-Cola Philippines Senior Director for Franchise Operations Pablo Medina (3rd from left) during the awarding ceremony of the Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors 1 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Third seed Ren Matsumura of Japan defeated fourth seed Zhao Xiao-Feng of Chinese Taipei, 7-6 (9), 5-2 (ret.), in the singles finals Saturday to sweep the boys division of the Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Zhou, eyeing his second title after winning a J30 event in his hometown Kaoshiung three weeks ago, was forced to retire after sustaining a right ankle injury.

Matsumura, a native of Shizuoka, also claimed the doubles title with Yoshito Oda, beating compatriots Takahiro Kawaguchi and Koki Nara, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Matsumura was a semifinalist in a J100 event in Kawaguchi, Japan last month. He also saw action at the Junior Davis Cup and World Juniors Championships.

Meanwhile, top seed Korean Oh Jiyun outclassed No. 6  compatriot Lim Sa Rang, 6-2, 6-0, in the girls singles finals of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors event supported by official ball Technifibre.

Oh bagged her second title after winning a J60 event in Singapore last January.

The girls doubles title went to fourth seed Koreans Choi Min Young and Choi Soo Young, who stunned top seeds Huang Yi-Ching and Ko Yu-Tsen of Chinese Taipei, 7-5, 6-0.

The qualifying round for the second leg has started while the main draw will start on Monday.

