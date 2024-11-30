Japan's Matsumura sweeps way to title in Philta International Juniors netfest
MANILA, Philippines — Third seed Ren Matsumura of Japan defeated fourth seed Zhao Xiao-Feng of Chinese Taipei, 7-6 (9), 5-2 (ret.), in the singles finals Saturday to sweep the boys division of the Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
Zhou, eyeing his second title after winning a J30 event in his hometown Kaoshiung three weeks ago, was forced to retire after sustaining a right ankle injury.
Matsumura, a native of Shizuoka, also claimed the doubles title with Yoshito Oda, beating compatriots Takahiro Kawaguchi and Koki Nara, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Matsumura was a semifinalist in a J100 event in Kawaguchi, Japan last month. He also saw action at the Junior Davis Cup and World Juniors Championships.
Meanwhile, top seed Korean Oh Jiyun outclassed No. 6 compatriot Lim Sa Rang, 6-2, 6-0, in the girls singles finals of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors event supported by official ball Technifibre.
Oh bagged her second title after winning a J60 event in Singapore last January.
The girls doubles title went to fourth seed Koreans Choi Min Young and Choi Soo Young, who stunned top seeds Huang Yi-Ching and Ko Yu-Tsen of Chinese Taipei, 7-5, 6-0.
The qualifying round for the second leg has started while the main draw will start on Monday.
