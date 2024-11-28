^

Philippines set to host Honor of Kings Season 3 Invitational

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 10:41am
MANILA, Philippines — Honor of Kings developer TiMi Studio Group and Level Infinite have announced that the Philippines will be the host of the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 to be held in February 2025.

The news came just a few days after the Philippine local league for Honor of Kings was established.

In the upcoming global tournament, the Philippines will have three allocated slots: two already allocated and an additional slot being the host country; Indonesia and Malaysia have two slots; while one team will come each from the Americas, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, Japan/South Korea leagues, with the final team hailing from the Wildcard tournament.

The tournament will also see the implementation of the global ban for the first time outside of Honor of Kings China.

"The Philippines wields immense potential in esports and has an extensive repertoire of hosting many international events. Filipino teams Blacklist International and BOOM Esports have also shown incredible prowess by making it to the last 2024 Honor of Kings Championship Playoffs. They have demonstrated great prowess, and we are confident in their knowledge and ability in HOK to do well in the upcoming S3 Invitational. For the upcoming 2025 S3 Invitational, the competition is set to heat up with the implementation of the global ban pick, as this marks the first time it will be adapted outside of Honor of Kings China. The new ruling will bring more exciting matches to the pro scene as you can't select heroes from the previous games, which amps up the competition level as it requires players to thoroughly study the advantages and weaknesses of each character,” said Level Infinite senior esports manager Angelica Neri.

The country's local qualifiers for the upcoming Invitational will kick off in December with five invited teams: BOOM Esports, Blacklist International, Team Eureka, TNT Alpha and Team Flash PH; while the final three teams will be determined by the open qualifiers, which will still implement a standard draft and ban process.

