Title defense takes backseat: UAAP cheerdance champ FEU just wants to nail routine

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 7:14pm
FEU Cheering Squad coach Randell San Gregorio (left) speaks with members of the media during a press conference Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
MANILA, Philippines — Back to basics. 

Defending the cheerdance crown is not the focus for the Far Eastern University Cheering Squad, coach Randell San Gregorio said. 

Instead, they are setting their sights on nailing the routine this weekend at this season’s cheerdance competition Sunday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

During Wednesday's press conference, San Gregorio said that the only premise needed is to “hit the routine.” 

“As far as defending is concerned, ‘di kami talaga nagfo-focus doon, the focus namin is to hit the routine. That's the only premise needed. Kung panalo, thank you, kung hindi, okay lang din, basta buo yung run ng team para sulit yung pinagharapan for the past six to eight months,” he told reporters. 

“Siyempre, we only do this once a year, at walang bawi to eh, like the other sports na may next game. Dito, next year na yung next game. Every year bago, so kung mabubuo, may chance. Kung hindi, mas less yung chance. Basically, kailangan lang mabuo yung routine,” he added.

FEU dethroned the National University Pep Squad last year with a Super Mario theme. 

The two universities have traded titles since 2019, when NU won back-to-back.

Meanwhile, the Ateneo Blue Eagles will kick off the competition with a number telling the story of universe’s origin. 

The UE Pep Squad will then have a routine based on the Sexbomb Dancers, followed by a Batang 90’s-themed performance by the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe. 

Adamson Pep Squad will hype the crowd with beloved karaoke classics, while the UP Varsity Pep Squad will “bring the heat” to the Mall of Asia Arena. 

The NU Pep Squad will perform an outer space-themed act, followed by the La Salle Animo Squad’s chess performance. 

FEU will perform last on with a Frozen-themed routine. 

UAAP Season 87 treasurer Bo Perasol, also on Wednesday, said that the cheerdance competition is “the entertainment offering of the league.” 

"Iba po ang naibibigay sa ating audience ng CDC dahil isa po ito sa kaunting time na nagsasama-sama ang lahat."

