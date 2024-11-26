Quezon goes for jugular vs BiÃ±an in MPVA finals

^

Quezon goes for jugular vs Biñan in MPVA finals

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 3:26pm
The Tangerines erased a 10-13 deficit in the fifth set to escape with a 1-0 lead in the short best-of-three series entering the potential series-clinching Game 2 at home at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena Wednesday. 
MPVA

Games Wednesday

(Quezon Convention Center, Lucena)

4 p.m. — Biñan vs Quezon

MANILA, Philippines — Top-seeded Quezon eked out a gutsy 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, Game 1 win over Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist to zero in on the coveted Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) title Monday night at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna. 

Cristy Ondagan came through in the clutch, delivering the final two points for the Tangerines in the extended decider to finish with 19 points on 15 hits, two aces and two blocks. 

Ondangan, who converted a crosscourt hit before blocking May Ann Nuique’s attack for the win, complemented Rhea Mae Densing, who fired a game-high 22 points on 22 hits. 

Mary Grace Borromeo and Mycah Go also threw in solid contributions with 18 and 14 points, respectively, as the Tangerines moved closer to the MPVA crown right away in their first season as an expansion squad. 

Nuique (19), Erika Jin Deloria (16) and Shane Carmona (10) had their numbers but to no avail for the third-ranked Biñan in spite of its home crowd and a massive momentum from stunning No. 2 Bacoor in the semifinals. 

Quezon eliminated No. 4 Rizal in one try in the semis as Biñan erased Bacoor’s twice-to-beat incentive to arrange an unlikely finale showdown, where it proved a worthy opponent before falling just short. 

Meanwhile, Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation blanked Bacoor, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22, to capture the bronze medal behind Johna Denise Dolorito (13) and Janeth Tulang (10). 

Winnie Bedaña scored 11 but Bacoor absorbed its third straight loss in the biggest stage to settle for fourth place after reigning supreme in the inaugural but shorter edition without home-and-away format yet. 

