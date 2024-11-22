^

Saso struggles to keep pace as An pulls ahead with solid 64

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 22, 2024 | 11:40am
Yuka Saso of Japan plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on November 21, 2024 in Naples, Florida.
Megan Briggs / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso started the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, with promise, but her round fizzled out into a modest two-under-par 70, leaving her six strokes behind early leader Narin An from South Korea on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Saso, coming off a series of lackluster finishes since claiming her second US Women’s Open title in June, began brightly with a birdie on No. 1 of the Tiburon Golf Club. However, hopes for an explosive start dimmed as her front nine became a mixed bag of two birdies

and two bogeys. Her steadier back nine yielded mostly pars, with a lone birdie on the par-5 17th sealing a pair of 35s.

The ICTSI-backed star’s effort left her tied for 28th, as other competitors surged ahead on the birdie-friendly par-72 course. The season-ending event features the Top 60 players in the Race to CME Globe standings, with a $4-million winner’s purse, the largest in women’s golf, up for grabs.

An took command with a flawless eight-under-par 64, highlighted by four birdies on each nine. Her sparkling round put her atop the leaderboard, one stroke ahead of Angel Yin, who carded a 65, bolstered by an eagle on her back nine.

Marina Alex and Filipino-American Allison Corpuz shared third place at 66, while a crowded group of contenders, including Ariya Jutanugarn, Albane Valenzuela, Linn Grant, Nasa Hataoka, Celine Boutier and reigning Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko, trailed closely with matching 67s.

For Saso, there was a small consolation as she outperformed World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who surprisingly opened with a disappointing even-par 72.

Fresh off her seventh win of the season at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Korda entered as the favorite with seven titles this year but ended the day tied for 44th, eight strokes behind the leader.

