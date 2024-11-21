^

Sports

Pagunsan at it again, fires 66 to trail by 2 in Casio World Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 4:27pm
Pagunsan at it again, fires 66 to trail by 2 in Casio World Open
Juvic Pagunsan

MANILA, Philippines — Juvic Pagunsan rekindled his vintage form with a scintillating seven-birdie performance against a lone bogey, carding a fiery 66 to sit just two shots behind leader Riki Kawamoto after the opening round of the Casio World Open Golf Tournament at the Kochi Kuroshio Country Club in Kochi, Japan on Thursday.

Eager to bounce back from last week’s inconsistent showing at the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament in Miyazaki, where he opened with a 66 but faded to finish tied for 19th, the smooth-swinging Filipino is determined to sustain his momentum across the four-day event as he chases his third title on the Japan Golf Tour.

Pagunsan had a shaky start, stumbling with a three-putt bogey on the third hole. However, the 46-year-old Negrense recovered brilliantly, stringing together three consecutive birdies starting at the fifth hole, highlighted by a pitch-in birdie on the sixth.

He continued his dominance on the back nine, taming the par-5 10th and adding birdies on the 14th and 15th holes before closing his round in style with another birdie on the par-5 18th.

His impressive round was built on accuracy and consistency, hitting 11 fairways and making five crucial up-and-down pars. With only 24 putts, his putting was a standout aspect of his game.

Pagunsan is part of a tight chase pack that includes five other players who also carded 66, all trailing Kawamoto, who set the pace with a nine-birdie 64, despite a single bogey. Ryo Ishikawa, meanwhile, posted a solid 65, featuring a frontside 31, to claim solo second.

While Pagunsan put himself firmly in contention, fellow Filipino-American Justin delos Santos faced an uphill battle after a lackluster two-over 74 left him tied for 90th in the 108-player field, putting him in danger of missing the cut.

GOLF

JUVIC PAGUNSAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Junior Warriors near slims sweep; Baby Tams enter semis

Junior Warriors near slims sweep; Baby Tams enter semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
In junior high school basketball, top-ranked University of the East zeroed in on an elimination-round sweep, while Far Eastern...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons send Red Warriors in limbo

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Final Four-bound University of the Philippines made it a harder route for the skidding University of the East with a 77-67 win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in...
Sports
fbtw
Alarcon drops career-high 33 point as Maroons spoil Red Warriors' bid for outright semis entry

Alarcon drops career-high 33 point as Maroons spoil Red Warriors' bid for outright semis entry

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Harold Alarcon caught fire in the second half and unleashed a career-high 33 points to lead the University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo, Brownlee banner Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

Fajardo, Brownlee banner Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is geared up and ready for the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, with the Samahang Basketbol...
Sports
fbtw
Alohi Robins-Hardy join UP volleyball coaching staff

Alohi Robins-Hardy join UP volleyball coaching staff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines women’s volleyball team will have Alohi Robins-Hardy as part of the coaching staff...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso eyes strong comeback as CME Group Championship unfolds

Saso eyes strong comeback as CME Group Championship unfolds

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso, a two-time US Women’s Open champion, has faced a turbulent season marked by inconsistency and missed cuts,...
Sports
fbtw
Brunson, Towns power Knicks to fourth straight win

Brunson, Towns power Knicks to fourth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
New York’s Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns joined forces and dealt the Phoenix Suns their fifth straight loss,...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers bounce back after first defeat

Cavaliers bounce back after first defeat

5 hours ago
Ty Jerome scored 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a 128-100 rout...
Sports
fbtw
Lopez, Gonzalez win big amid record Southwoods Chairman&rsquo;s Cup

Lopez, Gonzalez win big amid record Southwoods Chairman’s Cup

6 hours ago
The Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup concluded on a high note, cementing its reputation as one of Manila Southwoods’...
Sports
fbtw
Samahang Plaridel golf fundraiser tees off Nov. 26

Samahang Plaridel golf fundraiser tees off Nov. 26

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The eighth edition of the fund-raising Samahang Plaridel Golf 2024 is set next Tuesday, November 26, with more than 100 golfers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with