Pagdanganan overcomes adversity to stay in the mix

MANILA, Philippines — On moving day at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Bianca Pagdanganan faced a moment that could have unraveled her campaign.

Yet, the Filipina power-hitter turned a potential setback into an inspiring comeback, showcasing the grit and determination she has been seeking to solidify in her professional career.

Despite her third-round 69 causing her to slip slightly from tied 22nd to joint 24th, Pagdanganan’s closing three-under 32 at the par-70 Pelican Golf Club was a testament to her resilience under pressure. The golfer’s timely rally transformed what could have been another disappointing round into one filled with promise as Pagdanganan heads into the final day of the $3.25-million event.

Starting the day with momentum from an impressive second-round 67, Pagdanganan’s hopes wavered early as bogeys on Nos. 4 and 6 and another on the 10th left her at three-over for the round. With a three-over card after 10 holes, it seemed another moving-day stumble was imminent.

However, the Olympic veteran dug deep, crafting a stunning four-birdie response in her final seven holes.

Her comeback began with a pinpoint tee shot on the par-3 12th, setting up a birdie. She followed that with another brilliant approach shot on No. 13 and took advantage of the par-5 14th to add another birdie.

Closing the round with a clutch birdie on the 18th, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker signed off with a one-under total, bringing her to four-under 206 after 54 holes.

While she trailed leader Charley Hull by eight strokes, Pagdanganan's rally underscored her determination to close out the season on a high note. Her ability to recover under pressure could be pivotal as she seeks a confidence-boosting performance before the elite CME Group Tour Championship next week.

Pagdanganan, who currently sits 101st in the Race to CME Globe standings, would have needed nothing short of a victory this week to earn a potential berth in the season-ending championship. While the title – and a spot in the CME Group Tour – may be out of reach, her focus now shifts to delivering a strong finish that could set the stage for greater consistency in 2024.

Meanwhile, Hull’s steady play hit a bump as she holed out with a bogey for a two-under 68, opening the door for Weiwei Zhang and World No. 1 Nelly Korda to close the gap.

Heading into the final round of what promises to be a thrilling finish, the race for the title remains wide open.

Despite the late misstep, Hull maintained her position atop the leaderboard with a 12-under 198. However, Zhang surged into contention with a scintillating eight-under 62 to tie Korda at 11-under 199.

Korda, showing characteristic consistency, carded a composed three-under 67 to stay firmly in the hunt for a seventh victory this season.

Jin Hee Im and Wichanee Meechai likewise kept their chances alive with matching scores of 201 after shooting identical 68s.

As the tournament heads into its decisive round, a tightly packed leaderboard sets the stage for a dramatic conclusion, with Hull aiming to fend off a talented chasing pack.

On the other hand, the Pelican Championship marks an important moment for Pagdanganan, whose game – defined by her power off the tee – has often shown flashes of brilliance but has been marred by inconsistency.

Her ability to regroup after setbacks and finish rounds strongly reflects a growing maturity in her approach. A solid final round could provide a much-needed boost of confidence and a reminder of her potential to compete among the LPGA’s elite.

Beyond this tournament, Pagdanganan's performance highlights her ability to compete with the world’s best, even as she works toward more stable results. Her resilience on Saturday suggests that she’s developing the mental fortitude necessary to contend in high-pressure situations, a key ingredient for long-term success on the LPGA Tour.

With her power game continuing to draw attention and her recent improvements in her short game, Pagdanganan has the tools to become a regular contender. A strong showing on Sunday could send a clear message – she’s ready to rise to the next level.