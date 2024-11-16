Tigresses rip Lady Falcons to seize semis bonus

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses locked in the second seed in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament after mauling the Adamson Lady Falcons, 60-47, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The defending champions rose to 11-2 in the season, while keeping their distance against the third-seeded Adamson squad who dropped to 8-5. The twice-to-beat edge will be secured if the National University Lady Bulldogs do not complete a season sweep, which would trigger a stepladder road to the Finals.

Tacky Tacatac paced UST with 13 points built on four 3-pointers. Pastrana added 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Brigette Santos chipped in 10.

The two squads were kept in a close game through three quarters, with a split from the line by Elaine Etang cutting the lead to four, 29-33, with 5:40 left in the third.

UST, though, finished the frame with a 14-5 run capped by a pair of free throws by Agatha Bron to push the lead to 13, 47-34.

Adamson never recovered, as UST maintained the double-digit lead through the final buzzer.

The lead grew to as much as 17 points, 58-41, after a late deuce by Kent Pastrana.

“We want to see the best nung mga players pa rin. First to fourth quarter hindi kami consistent pero ang silver lining ay ‘yung defense namin, 47 points lang ang nagawa ng Adamson,” UST head coach Haydee Ong said after the game.

UST will close the eliminations against theLa Salle Lady Archers next Saturday also at the same venue.

Victoria Adeshina spearheaded Adamson with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Etang had nine markers.

The Lady Falcons will fight for the third spot against the Ateneo Blue Eagles next Saturday.

In the first match of the day,the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons dominated the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 76-61, to arrest a five-game slide.

UP rose to 4-9, joint-fifth with La Salle, while FEU dropped to 3-10.

Louna Ozar flirted with a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for UE, while rookie Aledx Mendoza added 11 points.

Kaye Pesquera chipped in 10 points while Erika Jimenez posted nine points.

Shane Salvani finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in the loss.