Quiambao's 'Ligang Labas' stint okayed by La Salle

MANILA, Philippines -- La Salle star Kevin Quiambao confirmed reports that he played at a “Ligang Labas” game recently, but stressed that he had the blessing of the coaches and management.

Per reports, Quiambao played at an unidentified tournament game last week and was paid six figures.

After La Salle’s 76-67 victory over the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Sunday, the forward set the record straight, saying he did it for his family.

“For my family, ginawa ko yun. Pero yung ganung kalaking halaga, hindi totoo yun. Never, never,” he told reporters.

“Kasi hindi naman ako tumatanggap nang ganung kalaki dahil utang na loob ko sa Vista Laiya na pinaglaruan ko dahil malapit sila sa akin. Taga-Las Pinas sila, malapit ang Las Pinas sa Alabang so simula bata ako, inalagaan na nila ako e,” he added.

The reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player bared that the coaching staff and management knows his stint and gave him the thumbs-up.

“Lahat, lahat ng galaw ko, pinapaalam ko sa management namin, kay Coach Topex [Robinson], sa lahat ng coaching staff and may basbas naman nila na ayun,” he said.

“Ingatan mo lang yung sarili mo kasi ang rule number one namin sa team: use your best judgment e. Kung anong gawin mo sa buhay, gawin mo lang basta yung team nakasalalay diyan sa lahat ng gagawin mo,” he added.

Robinson, for his part, echoed this.

“Sabi ko nga, they always use our rule number 1: use your best judgment. He knows the risk that he’s taking and sabi ko nga na mas maganda nang alam ko kesa hindi ko alam. So whatever happens, he’s gonna take the responsibility on that,” the coach stated.

“Kaya nga when the news came out kanina, it’s… we already knew about it last week pa so it didn’t really bother us. Sabi ko nga, ingat lang kasi konti na lang din naman e. Almost a month na lang, tapos na ang season,” he added.

Robinson said that he is against Quiambao’s stint, but he underscored that it is better that he knows.

“Obviously, ayaw ko naman talaga. I mean basta sabi ko alam ko lang. Kesa itago mo sa akin, and with social media now, malalaman ko rin. Basta ingat lang, yun lang yung lagi kong sinasabi sa kaniya,” he emphasized.

“I believe in trust kasi, it has to be a two-way street e. I mean for you to earn their trust, you have to give them the trust e. It goes to everybody sa amin, hindi lang si KQ. With everybody. And once you have that kind of trust with them, you’re not gonna worry about them anymore,” he added.

“Kumbaga, wala kaming curfew, bahala kayo sa buhay niyo, because they know that if they don’t take care of themselves, somebody else will take it, ganun lang kasimple sa amin. Kapag pinabayaan yung opportunity sa iyo, somebody else will take that opportunity. So, klaro rin sa kanila. Pag hindi niyo inalagaan yan, may kukuha. So I think mas okay na yung ganun. You treat them as matured individuals e. You don’t treat them as kids, because they’ll act as kids.”

Quiambao spearheaded the Green Archers over the Fighting Maroons, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

The defending champions clinched the top spot with the win and rose to 12-1 this season.