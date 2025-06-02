^

Sports

NLEX drubs Phoenix, completes Last Eight cast

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
June 2, 2025 | 12:00am
NLEX drubs Phoenix, completes Last Eight cast
By scoring this pullaround from their previous 92-108 loss to Meralco, the Road Warriors grabbed solo second in the standings at 7-2 and boosted their drive for the coveted Top 4 in the quarterfinals.
PBA Image

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX rolled back on track with a 105-95 win over Phoenix and unwittingly impacted the fates of its victim and three others in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs chase.

By scoring this pullaround from their previous 92-108 loss to Meralco, the Road Warriors grabbed solo second in the standings at 7-2 and boosted their drive for the coveted Top 4 in the quarterfinals.

Consequential to this, they shut the door on ninth-running Fuel Masters (2-7), who could no longer catch up with squads inside the Last-8 cutoff line, while giving TNT (5-3), Rain or Shine (5-3) and Barangay Ginebra their tickets to the next round with games to spare.

Javee Mocon, in his first Best Player of the Game-winning performance since his days with Rain or Shine, shot 23 and hauled down nine rebounds in an extended 35-minute stint to lead NLEX.

He formed a 1-2 punch with ace gunner Robert Bolick, who produced a comprehensive 20-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist statline in an error-free outing over 39 minutes.

JB Bahio (15), Tony Semerad (14) and Xyrus Torres (13) provided sufficient support for the duo.

Coach Jong Uichico lauded the nine “healthy” guys in the injury-hit lineup for rising to the occasion.

“I appreciate the effort that the players brought out today. Maski na extra minutes sila naglaro, they still gave their utmost effort,” said Uichico.

“Maski na medyo offensively, things weren’t falling our way and Phoenix was also scoring and out-rebounding us, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ‘yung trabaho nila.”

NLEX laid to waste the 28-point explosion of Jason Perkins as the Road Warriors sent the Fuel Masters to the exits alongside Blackwater (1-7), NorthPort (1-7) and Terrafirma (1-8) with two matches left in their elims slate.

And with the quarterfinal cast now complete, the Road Warriors focus on earning one of the four win-once bonuses.

Later, Barangay Ginebra wiped out a nine-point deficit with a 26-13 closing barrage to turn back “Manila Clasico rival Magnolia, 85-81, and gain solo fourth at 6-3. The Hotshots fell to 7-2 in a tie for No. 1 with NLEX.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao vows to surprise fans in comeback vs Barrios

Pacquiao vows to surprise fans in comeback vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, at 46 years old, insists he still got more tricks left in the bag.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga stretches win streak to seven; Pampanga, Caloocan down foes

MPBL: Zamboanga stretches win streak to seven; Pampanga, Caloocan down foes

2 days ago
Zamboanga SiKat overpowered Davao Occidental, 88-66, on Thursday to rev up its drive in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Belen ako&rsquo;: Capital1&rsquo;s Gorayeb bent on drafting NU star

‘Belen ako’: Capital1’s Gorayeb bent on drafting NU star

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb, when asked whom he will exercise their No. 1 rookie pick on, has one player in his mind alone...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers overcome shaky start vs Mapua, seal another finals return

Lady Blazers overcome shaky start vs Mapua, seal another finals return

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
College of St. Benilde shook off its opening-set jitters and turned back Mapua, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18, on Sunday to earn...
Sports
fbtw
Appeal to UAAP

Appeal to UAAP

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
In the UAAP, it’s not allowed for players to enter the PBA draft if they’re still enrolled in school, regardless...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Svitolina stuns Paolini to reach French Open quarterfinals

Svitolina stuns Paolini to reach French Open quarterfinals

3 hours ago
Elina Svitolina saved three match points to eliminate last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini and book her place in the...
Sports
fbtw
Mocon stars as NLEX boots out his former team Phoenix

Mocon stars as NLEX boots out his former team Phoenix

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Facing off against his former team, NLEX Road Warrior Javee Mocon became the grim reaper of the Phoenix Fuel Masters’...
Sports
fbtw
Stark grabs US Women's Open lead amid chaos at Erin Hills

Stark grabs US Women's Open lead amid chaos at Erin Hills

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Maja Stark stayed composed while others faltered on a punishing Saturday at Erin Hills, putting in a gritty two-under-par...
Sports
fbtw
Records fall in rousing Palarong Pambansa Laoag staging

Records fall in rousing Palarong Pambansa Laoag staging

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Thirty-two new records were set as Ilocos Norte passed the hosting torch to Agusan Del Sur for next year’s Palarong...
Sports
fbtw
Baclaan-Cortez sync crucial for Green Archers

Baclaan-Cortez sync crucial for Green Archers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
With two ball-dominant guards in the backcourt of the La Salle Green Archers, head coach Topex Robinson is making sure that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with