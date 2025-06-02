NLEX drubs Phoenix, completes Last Eight cast

By scoring this pullaround from their previous 92-108 loss to Meralco, the Road Warriors grabbed solo second in the standings at 7-2 and boosted their drive for the coveted Top 4 in the quarterfinals.

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX rolled back on track with a 105-95 win over Phoenix and unwittingly impacted the fates of its victim and three others in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs chase.

Consequential to this, they shut the door on ninth-running Fuel Masters (2-7), who could no longer catch up with squads inside the Last-8 cutoff line, while giving TNT (5-3), Rain or Shine (5-3) and Barangay Ginebra their tickets to the next round with games to spare.

Javee Mocon, in his first Best Player of the Game-winning performance since his days with Rain or Shine, shot 23 and hauled down nine rebounds in an extended 35-minute stint to lead NLEX.

He formed a 1-2 punch with ace gunner Robert Bolick, who produced a comprehensive 20-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist statline in an error-free outing over 39 minutes.

JB Bahio (15), Tony Semerad (14) and Xyrus Torres (13) provided sufficient support for the duo.

Coach Jong Uichico lauded the nine “healthy” guys in the injury-hit lineup for rising to the occasion.

“I appreciate the effort that the players brought out today. Maski na extra minutes sila naglaro, they still gave their utmost effort,” said Uichico.

“Maski na medyo offensively, things weren’t falling our way and Phoenix was also scoring and out-rebounding us, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ‘yung trabaho nila.”

NLEX laid to waste the 28-point explosion of Jason Perkins as the Road Warriors sent the Fuel Masters to the exits alongside Blackwater (1-7), NorthPort (1-7) and Terrafirma (1-8) with two matches left in their elims slate.

And with the quarterfinal cast now complete, the Road Warriors focus on earning one of the four win-once bonuses.

Later, Barangay Ginebra wiped out a nine-point deficit with a 26-13 closing barrage to turn back “Manila Clasico rival Magnolia, 85-81, and gain solo fourth at 6-3. The Hotshots fell to 7-2 in a tie for No. 1 with NLEX.