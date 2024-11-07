Rum Masters, Warriors clash in rubber

MANILA, Philippines — The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters and the South Cotabato Warriors dispute the second South Division finals slot of the MPBL Sixth Season at 7 p.m. tonight at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Whoever rules the boards between the Rum Masters and the Warriors will likely win Game Three and advance to the South Finals against the waiting Quezon Huskers.

South Cotabato outrebounded Batangas in Game One, 49-39, of their best-of-three semifinal series and prevailed 87-76, on Oct. 28 at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City. The Rum Masters reigned underneath, 49-38, and triumphed, 81-79, in Game Two to force the decider.