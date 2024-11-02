Wolves escape Nuggets

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after he was called for a foul on Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center on October 24, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Minnesota Timberwolves stormed back from 10 points down late and survived the Denver Nuggets, 119-116, Saturday (Manila time) at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Anthony Edwards spearheaded Minnesota with 29 points, four assists and four rebounds, to go with an assist and a block. Julius Randle added 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Timberwolves led by seven, 100-93, with 9:08 remaining after a split from the line by Mike Conley.

The Nuggets, though, unleashed a 19-2 run capped by a pair of free throws by Jokic to grab a 10-point lead, 112-102, with 4:17 remaining.

Edwards, Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker then teamed up and helped Minnesota storm back.

A floater by Edwards gave the Wolves the lead once again, 117-116, with 26 seconds remaining.

On the other end, Christian Braun missed a deuce that would have given Denver the advantage.

A pair of free throws by Rudy Gobert iced the game, as Jokic missed a game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.

Gobert had 17 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal, while Naz Reid had 16 markers for the 3-2 Minnesota.

Aaron Gordon paced the 2-3 Nuggets with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

In Portland, the Oklahoma City Thunder blasted the Trail Blazers, 137-114.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Jalen Williams had 22 markers as they rose to 5-0.

Jerami Grant finished with 17 points for the 2-4 Trail Blazers.