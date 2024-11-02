^

Sports

Wolves escape Nuggets

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 3:28pm
Wolves escape Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after he was called for a foul on Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center on October 24, 2024 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Minnesota Timberwolves stormed back from 10 points down late and survived the Denver Nuggets, 119-116, Saturday (Manila time) at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Anthony Edwards spearheaded Minnesota with 29 points, four assists and four rebounds, to go with an assist and a block. Julius Randle added 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Timberwolves led by seven, 100-93, with 9:08 remaining after a split from the line by Mike Conley.

The Nuggets, though, unleashed a 19-2 run capped by a pair of free throws by Jokic to grab a 10-point lead, 112-102, with 4:17 remaining.

Edwards, Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker then teamed up and helped Minnesota storm back.

A floater by Edwards gave the Wolves the lead once again, 117-116, with 26 seconds remaining.

On the other end, Christian Braun missed a deuce that would have given Denver the advantage.

A pair of free throws by Rudy Gobert iced the game, as Jokic missed a game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.

Gobert had 17 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal, while Naz Reid had 16 markers for the 3-2 Minnesota.

Aaron Gordon paced the 2-3 Nuggets with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

In Portland, the Oklahoma City Thunder blasted the Trail Blazers, 137-114.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Jalen Williams had 22 markers as they rose to 5-0.

Jerami Grant finished with 17 points for the 2-4 Trail Blazers.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s Tolentino for Panlilio, Canlas in POC elections

It’s Tolentino for Panlilio, Canlas in POC elections

16 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio and surfing federation chief Dr. Jose Raul Canlas stressed their commitment...
Sports
fbtw

Test of patience

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
A world MMA title has eluded ONE Championship Atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga.
Sports
fbtw
LPGT&rsquo;s finest vie in Taiwan Tour

LPGT’s finest vie in Taiwan Tour

16 hours ago
Top players from the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) will compete in the 2024 Party Golfers Ladies Open, scheduled for...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings fight through TNT defense to take Game 3

Gin Kings fight through TNT defense to take Game 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The common themes of the TNT Tropang Giga’s wins in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals have been low-scoring contests...
Sports
fbtw
Putting premium on defense works wonders for Tropang Giga

Putting premium on defense works wonders for Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Focusing on defense and making their opponents work hard for their offense are now paying off dividends for the TNT Tropang...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dodgers celebrate World Series win with long-awaited parade

Dodgers celebrate World Series win with long-awaited parade

6 hours ago
Tens of thousands of Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrated a World Series title with a parade on Friday (Saturday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Kings avoid nightmare

Kings avoid nightmare

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
And as they finally escaped the claws of tormentor TNT, 85-73, the Gin Kings pulled one back in the PBA Governors’ Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine paddlers create ripples with 4 golds

Philippine paddlers create ripples with 4 golds

16 hours ago
Philippine paddlers struck a gold mine on the second day of the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships yesterday, carting away...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino gamers boost Global Esports' new Valorant team

Filipino gamers boost Global Esports' new Valorant team

By Michelle Lojo | 20 hours ago
VCT Pacific Franchise team Global Esports has unveiled its new roster, which features three Filipinos — Federico "PapiChulo"...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with