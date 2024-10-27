San Juan, Pampanga win MPBL semis openers

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan's cannons boomed as Caloocan's guns misfired for over five minutes, powering the Knights to a 75-65 home victory on Saturday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season semifinal round at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

It was see-saw, until Nikko Panganiban and Marwin Taywan conspired in a 15-point barrage that swayed the balance, 59-46, and pushed San Juan in the same boat with Pampanga, which tripped Nueva Ecija, 76-73, in another semifinal tussle earlier.

The Knights and the Giant Lanterns can forge a North Division title clash with a repeat over their rivals on Wednesday, October 30, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Ahead, 46-44, after three quarters, Nueva Ecija turned cold and missed six straight triple tries before Gabby Espinas broke the spell with a free throw, 47-59, with 4:45 to go.

Panganiban pumped in all of his six points, Taywan nailed seven, highlighted by two triples, of his eight, and Mike Malonzo added two in San Juan's fourth-quarter flurry that enabled the Knights, being coached by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, to avenge their 78-79 defeat to the Batang Kankaloo in the elimination round.

Michael Calisaan notched 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals; Dexter Maiquez chalked 15 points and 14 rebounds; and Orlan Wamar posted 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for San Juan, which remained on track of regaining the MPBL crown it won in 2019.

Taywan, however, was given the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors for coming through when it mattered most.

Powered by Justine Baltazar, Pampanga broke away, 63-53, early in the fourth quarter, but Nueva Ecija rallied through John Wilson and JB Bahio, who knotted the count for the fifth and last time at 67 with his second free throw with 5:15.

The Giant Lanterns, however, countered with eight points, capped by a triple by Encho Serrano, against a basket by Rob Celiz to decide the outcome, 75-69, entering the three-minute mark.

Showing why he's the reigning Most Valuable Player, Baltazar posted 15 points, 26 rebounds, three blocks and two steals to earn the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors.

Serrano also did his part for Pampanga Coach Gov. Dennis Pineda with 19 points, including a charity with nine seconds left, and five rebounds.

Other Giant Lanterns who shone were Kurt Reyson with 11 points and three rebounds; MJ Garcia with 10 points and six assists ;and Brandon Ramirez with 10 points and four rebounds.

The Rice Vanguards, who led at 26-33 in the second quarter, got 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists from Celiz; 15 points, three rebounds and three assists from Wilson; and nine points plus five rebounds from Will McAloney.

Exploiting their height advantage, the Giant Lanterns poured in 50 points against only 26 for the Rice Vanguards inside the paint.

The MPBL playoffs resume on Monday, October 28, with the South Division semifinal playoffs at the Quezon Convention Center pitting Batangas against South Cotabato at 5:30 p.m., and Paranaque against Quezon Province at 7:30 p.m.