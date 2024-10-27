^

Sports

San Juan, Pampanga win MPBL semis openers

Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 12:17pm
San Juan, Pampanga win MPBL semis openers
Marwin Taywan of San Juan.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan's cannons boomed as Caloocan's guns misfired for over five minutes, powering the Knights to a 75-65 home victory on Saturday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season semifinal round at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

It was see-saw, until Nikko Panganiban and Marwin Taywan conspired in a 15-point barrage that swayed the balance, 59-46, and pushed San Juan in the same boat with Pampanga, which tripped Nueva Ecija, 76-73, in another semifinal tussle earlier.

The Knights and the Giant Lanterns can forge a North Division title clash with a repeat over their rivals on Wednesday, October 30, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. 

Ahead, 46-44, after three quarters, Nueva Ecija turned cold and missed six straight triple tries before Gabby Espinas broke the spell with a free throw, 47-59, with 4:45 to go.

Panganiban pumped in all of his six points, Taywan nailed seven, highlighted by two triples, of his eight, and Mike Malonzo added two in San Juan's fourth-quarter flurry that enabled the Knights, being coached by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, to avenge their 78-79 defeat to the Batang Kankaloo in the elimination round.

Michael Calisaan notched 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals; Dexter Maiquez chalked 15 points and 14 rebounds; and Orlan Wamar posted 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for San Juan, which remained on track of regaining the MPBL crown it won in 2019.

Taywan, however, was given the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors for coming through when it mattered most.

Powered by Justine Baltazar, Pampanga broke away, 63-53, early in the fourth quarter, but Nueva Ecija rallied through John Wilson and JB Bahio, who knotted the count for the fifth and last time at 67 with his second free throw with 5:15.

The Giant Lanterns, however, countered with eight points, capped by a triple by Encho Serrano, against a basket by Rob Celiz to decide the outcome, 75-69, entering the three-minute mark.

Showing why he's the reigning Most Valuable Player, Baltazar posted 15 points, 26 rebounds, three blocks and two steals to earn the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors.

Serrano also did his part for Pampanga Coach Gov. Dennis Pineda with 19 points, including a charity with nine seconds left, and five rebounds. 

Other Giant Lanterns who shone were Kurt Reyson with 11 points and three rebounds; MJ Garcia with 10 points and six assists ;and Brandon Ramirez with 10 points and four rebounds.

The Rice Vanguards, who led at 26-33 in the second quarter, got 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists from Celiz; 15 points, three rebounds and three assists from Wilson; and nine points plus five rebounds from Will McAloney.

Exploiting their height advantage, the Giant Lanterns poured in 50 points against only 26 for the Rice Vanguards inside the paint.

The MPBL playoffs resume on Monday, October 28, with the South Division semifinal playoffs at the Quezon Convention Center pitting Batangas against South Cotabato at 5:30 p.m., and Paranaque against Quezon Province at 7:30 p.m.

vuukle comment

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FEU hands UST first loss in SSL

FEU hands UST first loss in SSL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Far Eastern U handed Santo Tomas its first defeat, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, while moving closer to a playoff bonus in the Shakey’s...
Sports
fbtw

South Cotabato Warriors advance

2 days ago
South Cotabato squeaked past Biñan Tatak Gel, 79-77, on Wednesday and clinched the last semifinal slot in the MPBL Sixth Season on Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual clips Lyceum in overtime

Perpetual clips Lyceum in overtime

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help needed extra time to outlast a pesky Lyceum of the Philippines U, 89-83, yesterday and kept its...
Sports
fbtw

No trending for Chot

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
There’s a sequential trend in the way coaches Chot Reyes and Tim Cone have historically fared in six PBA Finals. Here’s how it’s gone down: First, Reyes (Purefoods) over Cone (Alaska),...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Quiambao insists he just stuck to game plan vs Ateneo amid new scoring career-high

La Salle's Quiambao insists he just stuck to game plan vs Ateneo amid new scoring career-high

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
La Salle star Kevin Quiambao insisted that he was just “following orders” as he reset his career-high in points...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA: Powell pours in 37 to spark Clippers over Jokic-led Denver

NBA: Powell pours in 37 to spark Clippers over Jokic-led Denver

3 hours ago
Norman Powell scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over Denver 109-104 on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Sainz success shows his class as Ferrari rise above the radar

Sainz success shows his class as Ferrari rise above the radar

3 hours ago
Carlos Sainz may be leaving Ferrari this year, but he showed on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that he remains one of the...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers off to 2-0 start; Bronny takes G League role

Lakers off to 2-0 start; Bronny takes G League role

13 hours ago
Anthony Davis scored 35 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Phoenix...
Sports
fbtw
Archers clip Eagles; Warriors bite Bulldogs

Archers clip Eagles; Warriors bite Bulldogs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Reigning champion and Final Four-bound La Salle enhanced its twice-to-beat bid while University of the East shored up its...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with