La Salle's Quiambao insists he just stuck to game plan vs Ateneo amid new scoring career-high

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 10:24pm
La Salle's Quiambao insists he just stuck to game plan vs Ateneo amid new scoring career-high
Kevin Quiambao
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- La Salle star Kevin Quiambao insisted that he was just “following orders” as he reset his career-high in points against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday.

The Green Archers won their seventh straight game in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament against their rivals, 80-65, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Quiambao was at the forefront of the offense with 33 points on 10-of-22 shooting. He also had 13 rebounds and two assists.

After the game, the reigning Most Valuable Player stressed that he just waited for the game to come to him and followed the game plan.

However, he admitted that he steered away from the strategy because of “personal agenda.”

“Inantay ko lang yung game na kusang pumunta sa akin, and then sabi kasi ni Coach magbwakaw ako e. Kaya bwinakaw ko na. Sumusunod lang po ako,” he told reporters with a laugh.

“Nag-stick lang ako sa system, kung ano yung pinapagawa. Nag-stick lang ako sa game plan. May mga times na lumilihis ako kasi ayun nga, may sariling agenda minsan, pero tulad nga ng sinasabi ni coach sa amin na keep playing lang,” he added.

Quiambao had 18 points in the first half and tied his career-high of 29 points late in the third quarter after a 3-pointer to push their lead to 15, 63-48.

But Ateneo though stormed back and cut the deficit to nine, 64-73, with 3:47 remaining after a triple by Sean Quitevis.

Quiambao, though, brought down the hammer and slammed it home in the next possession as La Salle regained an 11-point advantage, 75-64.

“It’s a good win for us. Pero malayo pa kami sa gusto naming mapuntahan,” the forward said.

“Sinabi sa amin ni coach na after this game, medyo amtagal ang break namin so bigay niyo na yung all-out niyo.”

La Salle is now 10-1 in the season and is firmly on top of the standings with three games remaining in the elimination round.

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
