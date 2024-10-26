^

Sports

Power trio takes control but Pagdanganan climbs back

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 3:47pm
Power trio takes control but Pagdanganan climbs back
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club on October 08, 2023 in The Colony, Texas.
Sam Hodde / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan fought back from an early setback in the third round of the Maybank Championship, carding a hard-earned one-under 71 to remain in contention amid a fierce battle led by a trio of top-ranked stars in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

After a promising birdie on the opening hole of the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club’s West Course, Pagdanganan stumbled with a missed green on the second and a costly double bogey on the par-5 fifth, which she birdied in the previous round.

The slip pushed her outside the Top 10, as Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul, China’s Ruoning Yin and Korea’s Haeran Ryu surged into a three-way tie for the lead on strong starts.

Despite her early struggles, Pagdanganan rallied to regain ground. She fired birdies on Nos. 9, 12, 13 and 15, clawing her way back to joint 12th with a total score of nine-under 207 heading into the final round of the $3-million championship.

Seven strokes behind the leaders, the ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan remains hopeful for a strong finish and a shot at the Top 10 in the first of two LPGA Tour events in Asia.

At 16-under 200, Thitikul, Yin and Ryu closed the third round with impressive scores, setting up a thrilling showdown. Thitikul dazzled with a near-albatross on the par-5 third, tapping in for eagle before posting birdies on the ninth and a three-birdie run on the back nine to card a brilliant 64.

Not to be outshined, Yin fired four consecutive birdies from the third and finished with a flawless 32-34 round, while Ryu kept pace with a solid 32-35 card, securing her place in the leaderboard tie.

Meanwhile, Yuka Saso rebounded from a challenging second-round 75 with a determined 68, climbing back to a share of 25th at 209. Starting from the back nine, the reigning US Women’s Open champion birdied three holes before gaining two more shots on the front, only to falter with a late bogey on the par-3 eighth.

With one round remaining, Pagdanganan, Saso and the rest of the field will aim to leave a strong mark on the 72-hole championship. For Pagdanganan and Saso, also supported by ICTSI, a low-scoring Sunday will be key to challenging the leaders, boosting her confidence, and building momentum ahead of next week’s Toto Japan Classic in Shiga, Japan.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Politician and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson said he is always willing to lend a generous hand to advance...
Sports
fbtw
In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

2 days ago
Three weeks after banging down the door to his first PGA Tour victory, Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu was hovering around...
Sports
fbtw
Bi&ntilde;an spikers book semis spot

Biñan spikers book semis spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Biñan Tatak Gel booked the third semifinal ticket in the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw

South Cotabato Warriors advance

1 day ago
South Cotabato squeaked past Biñan Tatak Gel, 79-77, on Wednesday and clinched the last semifinal slot in the MPBL Sixth Season on Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Murray out 4-6 weeks for Pelicans after hand surgery

NBA: Murray out 4-6 weeks for Pelicans after hand surgery

8 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray underwent successful surgery on a fractured left hand and will miss four to six...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to host historic 2024 AFF Women&rsquo;s Futsal Championships

Philippines to host historic 2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championships

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
In 21 days – November 16-21 to be exact – the Philippines will be hosting the inaugural Asean Women’s Futsal...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers draw on Bryant's 'Mamba mentality' for World Series

Dodgers draw on Bryant's 'Mamba mentality' for World Series

8 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking inspiration from late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as they target World Series...
Sports
fbtw
Zaragosa rules abbreviated Negros Classic

Zaragosa rules abbreviated Negros Classic

17 hours ago
Rupert Zaragosa claimed his second Philippine Golf Tour crown after torrential rain brought by Typhoon Kristine forced the...
Sports
fbtw
Archers, Eagles clash in rematch

Archers, Eagles clash in rematch

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Barring any added class suspensions and extended inclement weather, the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball resumes today...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with