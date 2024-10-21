^

Mendoza races way to elite title in Go For Gold Criterium Series 3 cycling tilt

Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 2:07pm
Aidan James Mendoza topped the men’s elite open in the Go For Gold Criterium Race Series 3 in General Santos City.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — Aidan James Mendoza hardly flinched despite the slippery terrain to claim the men’s elite title of the Go For Gold Criterium Race Series 3.

The fearless sprinter from the Go For Gold Continental Cycling Team cut loose from the peloton early amid the incessant rains and won his two-man sprint versus Jun Rey Navarra in a thrilling finish.

Marc Ryan Lago, another Go For Gold Continental Cycling Team standout, checked in third, just four seconds after the winner crossed the line, rewarding their squad a double celebration on the podium.

“Masarap ang pakiramdam na naipanalo namin itong karera para sa Go For Gold,” said Mendoza after clocking 45 minutes and 56 seconds in completing the 1.4-kilometer loop in front of the city hall which the peloton rode for 40 minutes plus an additional three laps.

“Sa umpisa pa lang alam kong magiging mahirap kaya ginawan ko agad ng paraan para kumawala,” added the 25-year-old multiple podium finisher in international races, including placing third in a stage at the Tour of Thailand this year.

MTB junior rider John Andre Aguja, another Go For Gold star, likewise made his team proud by seizing the MTB junior men’s crown while Kate Yasmin Velasco of Standard Insurance ruled the women’s open after racing for 25 minutes plus three laps.

Cyclists from all over Mindanao came to race despite the weather in this third and last phase of the Go For Gold Criterium Race Series this year supported by event partners Go For Gold PH, Scratchit, PhilCycling, General Santos City and world boxing icon and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

“Our races are organized to give more opportunities for our local riders. For sure we will have more legs next year where we can hopefully find more upcoming cyclists,’’ said Go For Gold founder Jeremy Go.

Backing Series 3 of the three-phase race are SPNCYCLE, CYCLE LAB, MAGENE, KALOS PH, Surecom, Strong Group Athletics, Midas Smart Resources Inc., MVP Sports Foundation, DPWH and PSO with Gatorade as official hydration partner and Booster C as official energy shot provider.

Go For Gold’s Marvin Mandac again topped the men’s junior race in 20 minutes and 47 seconds, defeating teammates Aguja (10 seconds behind) and Justhene Navaluna, who arrived 12 seconds back.

“We are already discussing plans for next year and not only criterium races. We want to add different events to showcase all the aspects of road cycling here in the country because these races also serve as talent identification,” said Go.

Kathlene Dela Vega shone in the women’s junior division in a high-speed finish where she nosed out Aira Danara Gregorio and Xarles Adrian Dorado likewise grabbed victory by the skin of his teeth in outsprinting Nathaniel Aquino in the men’s youth.

Andrei Deudor ruled the men’s under-23 category in a bunch finish where the Standard Insurance sprinter beat his teammate Steven Tablizo at the line while Jexxel Azur wound up third.

Adrian Bayot bested the field in the managers’ category, Jumar Del Rosario took the title in the 30-39 division and Noel Lacamento emerged triumphant in the 40-up category.

Justine Paul Rodolfo edged veteran national rider Ronald Oranza at the line to claim the MTB men’s open and Alyssa Ashley Jalipa got herself going in the final two laps to secure the women’s youth plum at the expense Shyrah Mae Rizalado.

CYCLING

GO FOR GOLD
