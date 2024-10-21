Magramo outpoints Flores to wrest OPBF crown

MANILA, Philippines — One-time world title challenger Giemel Magramo beat Judy Flores on a 12-round split decision to capture the vacant Orient-Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super-flyweight crown over the weekend during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at Okada Manila.

The scores are 115-112 (Magramo), 115-112 (Flores) and 114-113 (Magramo).

The all-Filipino slugfest — backed by Ginebra San Miguel — saw Flores score a knockdown in the 12th and final round.

But even that last-second trip to the floor could not prevent Magramo from giving the Johnny Elorde Boxing Stable a vital regional title.

The OPBF title fight came a month after Blow-By-Blow’s initial staging of a world championship bout in Mandaluyong featuring the mandatory defense of Melvin Jerusalem of his World Boxing Council minimumweight crown.

In another marquee matchup, lightweight Eman Bacosa saw his unbeaten knockout streak of four bouts come to a screeching halt after going the full route of six rounds with Rodelyn Perez.

But Bacosa managed to stay undefeated after beating Perez on points to the delight of the crowd.

“Once again, Blow-By-Blow is at the forefront of giving boxing fans the fights that deliver thrill and excitement,” said eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao, who revived the weekly television show almost two years ago.

Blow-By-Blow is being shown every Sunday on One Sports starting at 8:30 p.m.