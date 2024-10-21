^

Sports

Dominant Fnatic ONIC Philippines edges Aurora to rule MPL Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 10:39am
Dominant Fnatic ONIC Philippines edges Aurora to rule MPL Philippines
Members of Fnatic ONIC Philippines celebrate with their championship trophy.
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — Fnatic ONIC Philippines completed a dominant Season 14 run, capturing its first Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines crown after defeating debut team Aurora, 4-3, in the grand finals Sunday at the Green Sun Hotel, Makati City.

Fnatic ONIC Philippines had a historic season run, breaking the league's longest winning streak record by bagging 13 straight matches, only losing its last regular season match-up against Smart Omega. Meanwhile, Aurora, which made its season debut, shut down doubters by climbing through the lower brackets to book a ticket to the grand finals.

Aurora opened the finals matchup with an aggressive strategy, which Fnatic ONIC Philippines answered back with clever map rotations, picking off key players during objective takes to secure the first game.

The same story was seen in Game 2 as Aurora led in the early game, but Fnatic ONIC Philippines once again punished the opposing team during objective takes and secured the game with a segue play. While all eyes were on the third lord, jungler King "K1NGKONG" Perez dashed to the base to propel his team to a 2-0 lead.

Game 3 saw Fnatic ONIC Philippines take the driver seat as it commanded the early game, but a miscall by the second lord saw Aurora turn the tide and prevent the sweep. The Sonics punished the Auroras in Game 4 with a 17-5 score, holding the gold lead for the entire 15-minute, 40-second match.

At match point, Fnatic ONIC Philippines had complete control of the game, but the team’s impatience to end the series was punished by Aurora as it mounted a solid defence against the Sonics during the base siege to prolong the series. By the third lord, Aurora took down three players from the side of Fnatic ONIC Philippines. Even as minions started working on their base, Aurora was able to destroy the towers in the midlane all the way to the base to stay alive in the matchup.

Game 6 was deja-vu of the previous one as Fnatic ONIC Philippines led the early game, a costly mistake by the lord saw Aurora force a decider as they tied the series 3-3.

From a best-of-seven to a best-of-one, the close series would close on a crucial team fight as Aurora tried to close out the series only for their aggression to be their downfall as Fnatic ONIC Philippines mounted a solid defense that turned to offense to secure their first ever championship title.

The finals enjoyed the highest peak viewership at 1.5 million views, breaking the previous record of 1.4 million during the Season 7 finals when Blacklist International survived Execration, 4-3.

Both Fnatic ONIC Philippines and Aurora will represent the Philippines in the coming M6 World Championship happening in Malaysia this December.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Don&rsquo;t leave tennis,&rsquo; Djokovic tells Nadal

‘Don’t leave tennis,’ Djokovic tells Nadal

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic implored long-time adversary Rafael Nadal to put off his planned retirement after defeating the Spaniard Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Jaraula eyes 2nd straight PGT title in Marapara

Jaraula eyes 2nd straight PGT title in Marapara

12 hours ago
After clinching a thrilling one-stroke victory at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, Reymond Jaraula is raring to get going,...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses ground Eagles; Lady Warriors triumph

Tigresses ground Eagles; Lady Warriors triumph

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Santo Tomas extended its unbeaten campaign in the second round of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season...
Sports
fbtw
Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion La Salle punched the first ticket to the Final Four with a 70-45 mastery of Adamson as Ateneo spoiled Santo...
Sports
fbtw
Concio bags Asian blitz bronze

Concio bags Asian blitz bronze

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipino International Master Michael Concio, Jr. salvaged some measure of pride for the country as he snared the blitz bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Liberty rally to top Lynx in OT for WNBA title

Liberty rally to top Lynx in OT for WNBA title

1 hour ago
The New York Liberty erased an early 12-point deficit and beat the Minnesota Lynx, 67-62, in another overtime thriller on...
Sports
fbtw
Magramo outpoints Flores to wrest OPBF crown

Magramo outpoints Flores to wrest OPBF crown

1 hour ago
One-time world title challenger Giemel Magramo beat Judy Flores on a 12-round split decision to capture the vacant Orient-Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
Naomi Osaka season over due to injury

Naomi Osaka season over due to injury

1 hour ago
Naomi Osaka's season appears to be over after she said she will not play at next month's Billie Jean King Cup finals because...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics seek repeat; LeBron, son unite as NBA season opens

Celtics seek repeat; LeBron, son unite as NBA season opens

2 hours ago
Defending champion Boston launches a quest for back-to-back titles, LeBron James teams with his 20-year-old son, and familiar...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with