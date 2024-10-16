Milka Romero bucks stacked schedule to boost Capital1's PVL bid

MANILA, Philippines — She has been very busy of late with her rapidly growing food business, but Milka Romero just can’t simply turn her back on sports — volleyball in particular.

The co-team owner of the Capital1 Solar Energy — the other is sister Mandy — in the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) has hinted of something big to come as they intend to add more valuable pieces to their team in their desire to raise their first ever championship trophy the soonest.

“The team has overachieved in the last PVL conference, but winning a championship is still our main goal, so we are doing everything possible so we can have the best players in our team,” said the charming daughter of outgoing 1Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero.

Though she will become as busy as a bee in the coming months in preparation for next year’s midterm elections being the No. 1 nominee of her father’s party-list in the Congress, Milka stressed that she will remain deeply involve with the team’s planned build-up especially now that some PVL stars have shown interest in joining Capital1.

“We are actually excited about that,” said Mandy. “So watch out.”

Capital1 reached the quarters of the Reinforced Conference in only its second conference, beating some established teams along the way to gain the attention of even the rabid volleyball fans.

But the call of being a public servant is no stranger to the 31-year-old part-time model being on her father’s side on several occasions the former Senior Deputy Speaker was delivering aids to the poor and needy in various institutions across the country.

Being a successful entrepreneur and athlete — she still plays football (futsal) from time to time — has prepared Milka well for a grueling schedule and task ahead.

If she will luckily make it to the Congress next year, Milka said she will not only focus on volleyball but also in other sports where Filipinos stand to do well and bring honor to the country.

Her love for sports started while cheering for his father’s team in the defunct Philippine Basketball League until she became a member of the Ateneo women’s football team in the UAAP. She was so good at it that she was even named co-captain of the team.

“We watch and enjoy the game because the entire family is supporting the team of my father. Even in the PVL, we watch together, and sometimes, nakakalimutan ko pa na owner pala ako,” said Milka.

Unknown to many, the Solar Spikers have made Tagudin folks in Ilocos Sur very happy when they held clinics and played a game against a local team recently.

That, she said, was very fulfilling that she wants to help others in various ways.

“Hopefully we can do more clinics in other areas because we need to boost the country’s sports development program. And if stars align next year, we’ll have more clinics not only in volleyball but also other sports,” added Milka, who was one of the awardees of People Asia’s “Women of Style & Substance 2024.”

With her millennial touch, charm and determination, Milka Romero intends to do more in Philippine sports.