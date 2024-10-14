Laure sisters leaving Chery Tiggo?

MANILA, Philippines — The bidding war is on for the biggest free agent in the market – Eya Laure.

It came about as Laure is reportedly set to leave the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in a shocking development that triggered the bidding war for the services of the young, talented Alas Pilipinas star.

Also reportedly leaving Chery Tiggo are seasoned spiker EJ Laure, Eya’s elder sister, and libero Buding Duremdes.

To date, practically all the PVL teams have expressed interest to acquire Laure.