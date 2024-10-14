Lady Spikers sweep way to Round 2

The Lady Spikers made short work of the Adamson Lady Falcons last weekend and vow no let-up versus the Lady Tamaraws.

MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten La Salle rolled to the next round with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 win over Jose Rizal U in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Baby Jyne Soreño fired 10 points on six aces to show the way as the Lady Spikers wiped out Pool C with earlier easy wins over University of the Philippines and Letran.

The Lady Spikers will face the No. 1 seed from Pool A and second ranked teams from Pool B and D in another round-robin play.

Far Eastern U spoiled Adamson rookie Shaina Nitura’s 35-point explosion with a 16-25, 25-22, 31-33, 25-20, 15-13 comeback win, completing its own sweep in Pool D on Saturday.