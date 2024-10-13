Gin Kings edge Beermen to go up 2-1

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra did just enough to keep the San Miguel Beermen at bay, 99-94, to grab a pivotal 2-1 lead in their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series Sunday at the Dasmarinas Arena in Cavite.

Justin Brownlee spearheaded the Gin Kings with 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

After leading by as much as nine, 81-72, early on in the fourth quarter, the Gin Kings weathered a 9-2 run by the Beermen that cut the lead to just two, 83-81.

Ginebra, though, banked on Brownlee, Japeth Aguilar and Stephen Holt to keep their distance, 93-85, with less than three minutes to go.

EJ Anosike towed San Miguel back to within three, 90-93, with 1:41 remaining, but a Holt jumper pushed the lead back to five, 95-90.

On the other end, Anosike missed a 4-pointer that would have nipped the lead to just one.

In the next possession, Brownlee missed a jumper, but Scottie Thompson grabbed the offensive rebound. The ball, then, went to the hands of Holt, but he missed.

Luckily, Aguilar was there to haul down the rebound and give the Gin Kings another shot at a basket.

Aguilar attempted a shot but missed. Thompson, though, tipped the ball up and missed, but Brownlee took matters into his own hands and sank the dagger layup with 20 seconds to go, 97-90.

Four seconds later, Marcio Lassiter dialed in a 4-pointer that found the bottom of the net to make it a one possession game, but a pair of free throws by Mav Ahanmisi iced the game.

Aguilar added 22 markers and eight boards for Ginebra, while Ahanmisi produced 15 points and 11 rebounds. Holt had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Anosike paced the Beermen with 32 points, 10 rebounds and three assists while CJ Perez had 13.

Lassiter and June Mar Fajardo had 12 apiece.

Game 4 of the semifinals will be on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.