^

Sports

PUBG Mobile brings Halloween update to life with Breakout Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 11, 2024 | 8:36am
PUBG Mobile brings Halloween update to life with Breakout Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – PUBG Mobile has collaborated with Breakout Philippines to bring to life the game's latest version, The Crimson Battle Begins, a Halloween-themed patch that plays with the concept of vampires versus werewolves, with players even battling the renowned character himself, Dracula.

In the escape room titled “Bloodmoon Awakening”, the players’ mission is to escape the Crimson Castle. But it won't be an easy feat as both werewolves and vampires lurk in the shadows, ready to feast on unsuspecting preys. Similar to other rooms by Breakout Philippines, players will have to solve different puzzles within 45 minutes to conquer the Crimson Castle and break out of the confines of the room.

"In the Philippines, this is the first time a game has partnered with Breakout Philippines, in giving a unique experience to our players," said Benj Dalmacio, senior business development manager at Level Infinite.

PUBG Mobile players and members of the media were given a chance to test the room out, and it lives up to its four-out-of-five rating. The atmosphere of the room as the 45-minute timer starts sets the tone that you have been sucked into Dracula's world and must now find a way to escape. But even though you are stuck in a castle, many PUBG Mobile elements still surround the room and its secrets.

"Usually, we start with the ending but for this collaboration, we focused on the story on how you end up in Dracula's castle and then everything falls into place," shared Von Gatillo, senior project manager at Breakout Philippines.

PUBG Mobile had given Breakout Philippines the freedom to conceptualize the story and puzzles, with the only caveat having to feature werewolves and vampires. With the game already having a theme in mind, Breakout Philippines was able to come up with Bloodmoon Awakening in a month, with the room built in a week, in time for Halloween.

"Usually, we have a thing that it's a branch takeover. You pick a branch and then a room then we are just going to tweak an aspect of the room to fit with the collaboration. It just so happened that this branch has an empty room. So we took advantage of this and created the room from scratch," added Gatillo.

Bloodmoon Awakening is available in Breakout Philippines' branch at the Assembly Grounds in Makati City until November 10. Prices range from Php350 to Php450 depending on the day and number of players. PUBG Mobile players can enjoy a 10% discount when they play by showing the game on their phone to the branch's reception.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

PUBG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

E-sports International keen on helping Philippines sports grow

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
E-sports International has levelled up the playing field in an effort to help the development and growth of Filipino athletes with the construction of more football fields and sports facilities this year and be...
Sports
fbtw
E-sports International lines up more football fields, facilities

E-sports International lines up more football fields, facilities

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
E-sports International has levelled up the playing field in ensuring the continuous development and growth of Filipino athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers brace for tougher 2nd round of UAAP elims

Tigers brace for tougher 2nd round of UAAP elims

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Despite a strong start to the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers...
Sports
fbtw

Spitting in the wind

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
There’s a saying that spitting in the wind means wasting your time by trying to do something which has little or no chance of success. It’s not to accuse anyone of lying but UP player Reyland Torres’...
Sports
fbtw
Santos in focus as hot Knights take on Pirates

Santos in focus as hot Knights take on Pirates

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
For three games, Letran’s Kevin Santos had found a way to flip the switch transforming him from a seldom-used, second...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Three-time NBA champion Danny Green retires

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green retires

3 hours ago
Danny Green, among only four players to win an NBA title with three different clubs, announced his retirement from the league...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena roars back with 64, trails by 3 in Macao Open

Tabuena roars back with 64, trails by 3 in Macao Open

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena, determined to rebound from a missed cut stint in Taiwan, delivered a scintillating six-under-par 64 at the...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa, Gin Kings not resting easy

Tropa, Gin Kings not resting easy

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
If drawing first blood against a tough opponent was hard, making it two in a row is doubly tougher.
Sports
fbtw
Ababa beats Ikeda by one for Iloilo Challenge crown

Ababa beats Ikeda by one for Iloilo Challenge crown

11 hours ago
Sarah Ababa’s six-month journey back to the winner’s circle culminated in a determined triumph at the ICTSI Iloilo...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with