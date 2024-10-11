PUBG Mobile brings Halloween update to life with Breakout Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – PUBG Mobile has collaborated with Breakout Philippines to bring to life the game's latest version, The Crimson Battle Begins, a Halloween-themed patch that plays with the concept of vampires versus werewolves, with players even battling the renowned character himself, Dracula.

In the escape room titled “Bloodmoon Awakening”, the players’ mission is to escape the Crimson Castle. But it won't be an easy feat as both werewolves and vampires lurk in the shadows, ready to feast on unsuspecting preys. Similar to other rooms by Breakout Philippines, players will have to solve different puzzles within 45 minutes to conquer the Crimson Castle and break out of the confines of the room.

"In the Philippines, this is the first time a game has partnered with Breakout Philippines, in giving a unique experience to our players," said Benj Dalmacio, senior business development manager at Level Infinite.

PUBG Mobile players and members of the media were given a chance to test the room out, and it lives up to its four-out-of-five rating. The atmosphere of the room as the 45-minute timer starts sets the tone that you have been sucked into Dracula's world and must now find a way to escape. But even though you are stuck in a castle, many PUBG Mobile elements still surround the room and its secrets.

"Usually, we start with the ending but for this collaboration, we focused on the story on how you end up in Dracula's castle and then everything falls into place," shared Von Gatillo, senior project manager at Breakout Philippines.

PUBG Mobile had given Breakout Philippines the freedom to conceptualize the story and puzzles, with the only caveat having to feature werewolves and vampires. With the game already having a theme in mind, Breakout Philippines was able to come up with Bloodmoon Awakening in a month, with the room built in a week, in time for Halloween.

"Usually, we have a thing that it's a branch takeover. You pick a branch and then a room then we are just going to tweak an aspect of the room to fit with the collaboration. It just so happened that this branch has an empty room. So we took advantage of this and created the room from scratch," added Gatillo.

Bloodmoon Awakening is available in Breakout Philippines' branch at the Assembly Grounds in Makati City until November 10. Prices range from Php350 to Php450 depending on the day and number of players. PUBG Mobile players can enjoy a 10% discount when they play by showing the game on their phone to the branch's reception.