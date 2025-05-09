^

Quinto nails game-winner as Bolts sneak past Batang Pier

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 10:52pm
Quinto nails game-winner as Bolts sneak past Batang Pier
Meralco's Bong Quinto (19)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The defending champions are back on track.

Bong Quinto hit a game-winning shot with 2.7 seconds left as Meralco Bolts escaped the NorthPort Batang Pier, 105-104, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

This arrested Meralco's three-game losing streak, while NorthPort crashed to its fourth straight defeat.

Chris Newsome led the charge for the Bolts with 24 points, three steals, two assists and two rebounds, while Chris Banchero added 23 points. Cliff Hodge had a massive double-double of 18 markers and 14 boards to go with five dimes before fouling out, while Quinto had 17 and nine.

After trailing by as much as 15 points in the game, Meralco stormed back in the fourth quarter and overcame NorthPort, 90-89, after an and-one play by Banchero.

The two teams traded baskets, but NorthPort was able to get some separation, 101-96, after a layup by Jio Jalalon.

Quinto then hit a 3-pointer on the other end, and it became a free throw shooting contest down the stretch for the Batang Pier.

A pair of freebies by Jalalon pushed NorthPort’s lead to five, 104-99, with about 23 seconds remaining.

A Banchero layup on the other end sliced the deficit to three, 101-104, and the woes started for the losing team.

Sidney Onwubere was fouled in the next possession and missed both free throws. Newsome was then fouled n the other end and made both to nip the deficit to one.

Jalalon was also fouled to stop the clock. He was perfect prior to this trip, but missed both this time around.

And with 2.7 seconds left, Quinto received the inbound and muscled his way inside. He then finished a bankshot over three defenders to finally push Meralco ahead for good, 105-104.

Now trailing, the Batang Pier went to William Navarro, who missed a drifting jumper with time winding down. Cade Flores and Joshua Munzon tried to tip it up but to no avail.

“Excellent fight through from our guys. We're struggling. We know that the last two games have been tough. We've been getting beat black and blue, talagang nilalampaso kami, but sometimes when things are not going your way, you have to gut it out,” Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said after the game.

“And led by this guy, he showed composure, right? And sometimes you never know till the end, right? And that's what happened today,” he added.

Aaron Black added 14 for the Bolts, who now rose to 3-3 in the conference.

Munzon powered NorthPort, who dropped to 1-4, with 36 points, six rebounds and three assists. Navarro added 14 markers and 12 boards while Jalalon had 11. James Kwekuteye and Flores had 10 points apiece for the Batang Pier, who have now missed star Arvin Tolentino for the third straight contest.

It will be a quick turnaround for Meralco, which will face TNT on Sunday, while NorthPort will take on Converge next Friday.

